Recipients are invited to speak to the school’s students and are recognized at its Annual Gala.

Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit takes great pride in the accomplishments of its graduates.

Hillel’s alumni are the school’s living legacy; they are role models in their careers and communities, dedicated humanitarians, and courageous leaders.

Hillel invites the community to nominate the next recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award. Recipients are invited to speak to the school’s students and are recognized at its Annual Gala. To nominate a candidate, please complete the nominating form found online at www.hillelday.org/alumni/distinguished-alumni. Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2022.