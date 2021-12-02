Jewish communal agencies are offering support to those people who need it.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the unthinkable became reality as a disturbed teenaged boy opened fire at Oxford High School in Oakland County, killing four teenagers and wounding seven others, including one teacher. The 15-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. Now Oxford.

Parents and students’ worst nightmare has come to our own doorstep, and Detroit’s Jewish community is doing all it can to lend prayers and support to the Oxford community, and comfort to local parents and students who are understandably filled with fear and sadness because of this tragedy.

Prayers for the Victims

Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield posted this prayer on social media: “Our God and God of our ancestors, be with us as we heal from yet another shooting tragedy. Comfort the families of those murdered children and those injured and may those who survived know a full and speedy recovery. Lift up the students, faculty, administration and staff of Oxford High School, dear God, that they will know good days again.

“Grant wisdom to the gun owners, legislators, and mental health professionals among us, that they will be wise enough to know how to keep guns out of children’s hands. Heavenly Parent, raise Your shelter of peace over our children and their families throughout our land, that we will know a day when each and every person shall sit under his vine and fig tree that none — nothing and no one — will make them afraid. And let us say, through the anger, the tears and the fear, Amen.”

Head of School Dr. Joshua Levisohn at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield spoke to the high school students at the end of davening the day after the shooting: “One of our core values is acharayut/responsibility, responsibility for the communities we live in, responsibility for the communities around us. In order to feel a sense of responsibility, we must first feel a sense of connectedness. When a shooting occurs in a high school not all that far from here, we feel it in our insides, we feel the pain, the horror and sadness.

“When Jews feel pain and sadness, when they feel like they are in the depths, we reach out to Hashem for help. Sometimes, we don’t even know how we want Him to help us — to heal the suffering in Oxford, to comfort the relatives of the victims, to assuage our own fears, to help us feel less alone and helpless. We recite today the chapter in Tehilim that begins with the words, ‘from our depths, we call out to you Hashem’ — in memory of those who died, in empathy with those who are suffering, in hopes of Hashem helping us create a better world.”

Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills shared the following message on social media: “Our thoughts, prayers, comfort, love and strength go to our neighboring community. May the memories of those who perished be a blessing and may those who were injured have a speedy recovery and return to full health.”

Offering Support

Jewish Family Service shared: “Our hearts are broken over the tragedy at Oxford High School and our sympathies go out to the parents, students and staff. When lives are lost in such a senseless act, it affects all of us, whether or not we are part of the Oxford community. So it is critical that we stand together and support one another during this traumatic time.

“Jewish Family Service is here to help in any way we can and is offering a one-time mental health consultation to anyone who feels impacted by this act of violence. Please contact us at (248) 592-2313 to set up an appointment.”

The Jewish Community Center also offered support for people traumatized by the event. They posted: “Our hearts are with our neighbors in the Oxford community at this devastating time. When precious lives are lost in such senseless violence, it impacts us all.

“Our JTeen team is available to assist any of our impacted community members at jteen@jccdet.org.”