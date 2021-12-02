Parshat Miketz: Genesis 41:1-44:17; I Kings 3:15-4:1. (Rosh Chodesh & Chanukah 7)

This Torah portion continues the story that began with the sale of Joseph by his brothers. At one point, the brothers discuss the possibility of murdering Joseph.

A superficial reading seems to indicate that the brothers were overcome with jealousy due to the special garment that their father Jacob had given to Joseph. The problem with that simplistic approach is that Rashi, the foremost commentator on Torah, quotes the Talmud that when the brothers returned to the (future) land of Israel from Lavan’s house they were all righteous. (Shabbos 55B) Suggesting that a group of righteous brothers were scheming to kill or sell their brother due to jealousy over a coat cannot be taken at face value.

One answer put forth is based on our belief that together with the freedom that everyone has to make proper (or improper) moral and ethical decisions, we are also guided by a component of Divine Providence that steers us in a certain direction. Concerning the sale of Joseph by his brothers, the Talmud states that this was all part of the Divine plan to bring Jacob’s family to Egypt (Sota 11A ).

The brothers certainly made some miscalculations and a price was paid for their conduct; but considering that a Divine plan was being played out, they remain tzadikim in the eyes of Torah.

This Torah portion generally is read on Chanukah. The battle waged between the Greeks and the Jews was an outgrowth of a battle between two cultures. The Greeks believed that everything in life should be subservient to the egocentric needs of man. They even believed that all heavenly spirits were secondary to them. Jews, on the other hand, serve Hashem by insuring that in all areas of life the spiritual dominates the material. Judaism is based on the belief that there is Divine Providence that guides our every step. Unfortunately, many of the Jews at the time of Chanukah embraced a Hellenistic lifestyle.

Today’s secular society is really built on the culture of Hellenism of old: Belief that Hashem is a factor or player in one’s life is, for the most part, non-existent.

The story of Chanukah is that a small group of believers was able to maintain its dedication to the ideals of Torah against all odds. It is the story of the light of Divine Providence overcoming the emptiness of a Godless culture.

Chanukah is the time to reveal the light of our souls that has the power to reignite our lives and to enjoy a meaningful relationship with the Almighty, which, in turn, will enable us to have proper relationships with all we encounter.

May we all be blessed with a luminous and joyous Chanukah.

Rabbi Elimelech Silberberg is a rabbi at Tugman Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield.