Gilda Jacobs has had a presence on more than 300 pages of the JN since the 1980s.

Before this calendar year ends, I want to write about someone whom I greatly admire and someone who has devoted her career to bettering the lives of Jewish and non-Jewish Michiganders. That someone is somebody special: Gilda Jacobs.

It was announced this past July that, after four decades of public service, Gilda is going to retire from her position as president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy (July 1, 2021, JN). She has led the League for the past 11 years.

The League, by the way, was established in 1912 as a nonprofit civic organization for the study and development of good public policy. Under Gilda’s leadership, it has been in the forefront of advocacy for the well-being of children and for equitable policies regarding taxes, jobs and economic security, as well as health care and education, just to name a few areas of initiative.

Finding articles and reports on Gilda in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History was an easy task. She has a presence on more than 300 pages of the JN since the 1980s. The hard part is choosing which of her many accomplishments to mention when there are so many.

As former director of the Walter Reuther Library, Wayne State University, and former Johanna Meijer Magoon Principal Archivist at the Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan, I have personally benefited from Gilda’s support. She assisted me in collecting historic records for the Bentley and attended important events at the Reuther.

Gilda began her career in 1981 as the first woman elected to the Huntington Woods City Commission. She served there until 1994, when she was elected to the Oakland County Commission (1995-1998). Subsequently, Gilda served in the Michigan State Senate for eight years and the Michigan House for four years. During this era, she also made some history in the House when she became the first woman to be a floor leader in either chamber. Gilda then moved on to head the Michigan League for Public Policy (Aug. 12, 2010, JN).

The stories in the JN also demonstrate that Gilda’s work always reflected her Jewish roots and that she never forgot the local Jewish community. In this respect, Gilda was given numerous communal accolades such as the NCJW Detroit Section’s Josephine S. Weiner Community Service Award in 2012 (Sept. 13, 2012, JN). In 2019, she was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

What also impresses me is the many times Gilda participated in local community events (Does she ever sleep?). Gilda will often speak about a serious topic such as “Social Justice, Politics and Jewish Life” (May 19, 2005), or will publish a meaningful essay. See “Mentor a Student, Change a Life” in the Sept. 24, 2009, JN. And, she always seems to be ready for a bit of fun, passing out kosher candy at Oak Park’s July 4 parade (July 21, 2005) or judging a chili cookoff (Danny Raskin’s column, Nov. 19, 2009).

One of Gilda’s campaign advertisements stated “She’s always made us proud.” Indeed, she has done just that. Thanks for all your kindness and your work to make Michigan a better place, Gilda. Mazel tov!

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.