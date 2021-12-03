The sounds of the different minyanim, in their different dialects and traditions (Ashekenazi, Sephardi, Chabad, etc.), filled my heart with spirituality.

Recently, my husband, Arye, and I traveled to the holy city of Kiryat Arbah for the Shabbat of Parshat Chayei Sarah, the Torah parshah that describes the sale of the Cave of the Patriarchs — Maarat Hamachpela — to Avraham Avinu. We had the privilege of spending Shabbat with my cousins who have lived in Kiryat Arbah for more than 10 years.

After reading all the rules and requirements and understanding that the number of expected guests could reach 30,000, we decided to arrive early in the day to avoid traffic and to be sure to get a parking space.

As Shabbat started, we began walking down (or is it always “up” to a holy site?) to the Maarah in Hebron. My husband, my cousin and I were slowly joined by thousands of Jews, including Chasidic families, students in their post-high school gap year, and local Jewish children who were showing us the way. We saw tents, RVs and cars set up for sleeping, and even some people walking around holding mattresses for later.

We arrived at the courtyard of the Maarah in time for Kabbalat Shabbat and were among the first 1,800 people who could have fit into the ancient building but decided against it and found a minyan of French yeshivah students outside. As more and more people drew closer to the Maarah, the crowd reached full capacity, and those who arrived later were left to daven on the stairs or even farther away.

The sounds of the different minyanim, in their different dialects and traditions (Ashekenazi, Sephardi, Chabad, etc.), filled my heart with spirituality. These were all different people, whose history brought them all to Israel, davening at the same time, next to one another. All different, yet all the children of Avraham and Sarah.

Arye said it best when he mentioned that this Shabbat was like a family reunion. No matter where the children end up, no matter where their lives have taken them, no matter how observant they are as Jews, they can always come home to see their “grandparents” and be with their family.

Walking back to my cousins’ house for a delicious dinner, we smiled at and said Shabbat Shalom to every brave soldier along the way, and they each responded in turn. After a delicious Shabbat dinner, Arye and I went back down the hill to experience more. This time, we were able to get inside the Maarah and visit the elusive Ulam Yitzchak, Yitzchak and Rivka’s burial place, which is only open fewer than 10 times per year because of political reasons.

At the entrance to the room, there was a short line of women waiting their turn, and I asked one of the women what they were waiting for. She told me it is the entrance to Gan Eden (Garden of Eden), where our souls will go when we die, and that the women were leaning down to breathe in the sweet and holy aroma. I wasn’t sure that was something I wanted to do, so I passed on the opportunity for the moment.

We left the Maarah after we had both prayed for our family and for Am Yisrael (people of Israel) and started wandering around Hebron. We saw entire sections of the city filled with tents and tables, and we found the apartment of a family who invited everyone in for a Friday night oneg (festive Shabbat gathering). We also saw Jews from all over Israel deep in conversation with soldiers and police officers about politics and religion. We simply absorbed the atmosphere.

The next morning, we once again headed to Hebron for prayer and joined a minyan of men from our own shul in Modiin. The Torah was read by a teenager from our shul who has been reading this parshah in Hebron since his bar mitzvah. The entire reason to be there, these words in this place, was even more special than I expected it to be.

Living in Israel for the past 15 years, it has become commonplace for us to be in a place described in the Tanach. We even live in Modiin, home of the Maccabees. But reading the Parshah about the purchase of the exact place where we were standing was exceptional and memorable.

Later that day, we went back to the Maarah, and I did breathe in the beautiful and indescribable scent and spirit of Gan Eden.