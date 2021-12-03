The inspiration behind the William Davidson Foundation match was to spark passion in our camp community, eager to work together to sustain Tamarack’s future.

We are thrilled to announce that, with the help of our generous community, we have successfully completed the William Davidson Foundation scholarship endowment match! In raising more than $800,000 in scholarship endowment, the William Davidson Foundation has matched that amount dollar-for-dollar.

This effort was accomplished with gifts of all sizes, through newly created endowment funds and contributions to existing ones, by memorial tributes and celebratory occasions — all with a shared desire to secure the future of Tamarack Camps.

Together, these contributions surpassed the matching goal and, individually, each gift advanced our mission of building a vibrant community by providing enriching Jewish camping experiences for children and families, respectful of financial ability. Thank you to every contributor who supported this meaningful initiative!

The inspiration behind the William Davidson Foundation match was to spark passion in our camp community, eager to work together to sustain Tamarack’s future. To continue this momentum, we are grateful to the Blumenstein Family; with enthusiasm, they picked up the torch and are matching endowment gifts from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 (up to $75,000)!

If you are considering a year-end gift to Tamarack Camps, we invite you to think about the impact an endowed gift would make — now and for future generations. Gifts can support our general endowment, an existing named fund or establish an entirely new fund. Year after year, our endowment provides much-needed dollars for many organizational needs: scholarship, facilities, programs and more. We hope you will join us as we move from strength to (even greater) strength.

To make an endowed gift or learn more, visit TamarackCamps.com/Giving/Endowment

Robin Trepeck is director of philanthropic partnerships at Tamarack Camps.