On Sunday, Nov. 21, Yad Ezra staff and their families distributed more than 500 turkeys to clients at a Thanksgiving turkey pickup drive-through. Approximately another 150 turkeys were distributed in the immediate days after.

“We did our best to make sure that if a client wanted a turkey, they had a way to get one. Our goal, as always, was for our clients to be able to enjoy the holiday regardless of financial means,” said Ruth Nadler, volunteer and client coordinator.

Clients drove in at a steady stream throughout the cold and drizzle all afternoon. Yad Ezra staff enjoyed reconnecting with clients they haven’t seen much in person since the onset of the pandemic, as groceries are still being delivered to client homes. Yad Ezra gives holiday-appropriate foods to clients for all Jewish and major U.S. holidays. Generous grants and individual donations from the community make this important part of the food pantry possible.