BasBlue Detroit is a new nonprofit social club created specifically for women and non-binary individuals.

Opened this fall, the three-story, 8,000-square-foot mansion was revamped from its former days as the Heritage House, a children’s art center in Midtown Detroit located on Ferry Street.

The mansion, built in the 1800s, is now serving as a networking space for Metro Detroit women designed to foster connections and build relationships. Founded by Jewish community member and entertainment executive Nancy Tellem, alongside community entrepreneur Natacha Hildebrand, the new social club is entirely operated by women.

In fact, the term “bas bleu” is defined as “a woman having intellectual or literary interests,” a phrase “rooted in generations of trailblazers gathering in studios, shops and salons.” Pulling from these definitions, BasBlue aims to achieve that same idea.

Centering on the belief that “women are strongest when together,” BasBlue Detroit will come with a host of amenities and programming. The mansion will include a cafe and bar, meeting and coworking spaces, health and wellness areas, and private event spaces that include multi-sized conference rooms, a screening room and cocktail areas.

The health and wellness amenities feature Peloton bikes, a shower and locker area, and special programming designed around promoting and practicing self-care. The cafe and bar, on the other hand, will feature a seasonal farm-to-table menu, homegrown coffee and signature drinks for its members.

Yet BasBlue isn’t just a safe space for women. The mansion will also be home to a number of events and get-togethers, like monthly member happy hours, female chef dinner series, a book club and informative sessions discussing everything from how to rebrand your career to how to engage in social impact investing, among other topics.

To keep membership affordable, the 501c3 nonprofit is aiming to offer membership rates at a lower cost than other area social clubs. Women 35 and younger can pay an annual fee of $600 to join, or $158 quarterly, while women ages 35 and up can pay an annual fee of $1,200, or $315 quarterly.

Those who want to join BasBlue but can’t afford the membership fees can apply for a scholarship or grant opportunity. There is also an option to gift a membership.

In addition, members can take part in a special member match program that offers mentorship to women in all levels of their careers. They can also opt to be connected to someone in their career fields to further network and build professional relationships.

Upcoming events at BasBlue include a holiday trunk show on Dec. 9 and 10, weekly yoga classes with Citizen Yoga and a BasBlue holiday party on Dec. 14. To learn more about membership or scholarship opportunities, visit basblueus.com.