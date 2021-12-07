M yron “Mynie” Milgrom was a gregarious and charismatic, a natural schmoozer whose personality drew people to him.

Myron L. “Mynie” Milgrom, 94, of Southfield, died Nov. 28, 2021.

Mynie was a strong-willed Jewish family man. He believed in shalom bayit (peace in the home) and was truly the happiest when his family was together.

He was a gregarious and charismatic, a natural schmoozer whose personality drew people to him.

Born Sept. 27, 1927, Mynie was the beloved third child of the late Max Milgrom and the late Fannie Berman Milgrom Cooper. He was close to all his aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom helped connect him to the most important person in his life, his father, who died when Mynie was 5.

Even with losing his father so young, Mynie connected to strong and inspiring men in his life including his grandfather, Shmuel Milgrom, family friend, Jacob Soberman, and stepfather, Meyer Cooper.

Mynie grew up with older siblings Lillian and Louis, and later welcomed Jack and Thelma into the family.

After graduating from Central High School in 1945, Mynie was drafted into the Army but never saw active service. He was stationed in Kentucky until his honorable discharge in 1947. When he returned home, he earned his degree in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan.

Mynie was the vice president of sales at the Soberman and Milgrom Paint Company, created by his father and Jacob Soberman, which ultimately became Mercury Paint Company.

Mynie and his beloved late wife, Jacqueline, met at a party for returning veterans. They got engaged in 1949 and were married Oct. 15, 1950, at Shaarey Zedek on Chicago Boulevard.

They were married for 70 years and had four daughters together, Paula, Marcia, Marianne and the late Carole Jo.

“They were devoted to each other, and they loved their life together. She made things perfect for him, and he took care of her,” said youngest daughter Marianne Milgrom Bloomberg.

Throughout the years, Mynie and Jackie traveled the world — to Europe and the Far East and Israel many times, several times with Federation.

Mynie had a deep connection to Congregation Shaarey Zedek. He became president of the Men’s Club and, ultimately, president of the synagogue.

Mynie was also proud of being a co-founder of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation in 1984.

He believed strongly in philanthropy and giving back, and supported Jewish education at Hillel Day School, where he was among those who started the Endowment Fund.

He was honored by the Jewish Theological Seminary for his involvement. He was also involved with JARC, the Technion, Israel Bonds and the Holocaust Memorial Center. Being honored as an “8 over 80”‘ by Jewish Senior Life was among his proudest moments.

Mynie was instrumental in founding enrichment funds at Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network, including the Carole Jo Lasser, z’l, Music Fund, after his daughter’s death in 2016, so future JHCN clients would benefit from personalized, interactive visits that provide comfort and enrichment through music.

“People are remembering him as a great guy and someone that helped them,” Bloomberg said. “Someone wrote to me that he put them on the path to their career. He changed lives, it sounds like to me. It’s really warming that he made an impact on people. I think in this life that’s all you want, to know you changed one life, that’s everything.”

Mynie Milgrom was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Milgrom; dear father of Paula Milgrom and Jim Barnett, Marcia and Tony Dodge, Marianne and Robert Bloomberg, and the late Carole Jo Lasser; devoted grandfather of Samuel Lasser and Lauren Miller, Rachel Lasser, Max and Rebecca Appelman, Michael and Lindsey Barnett, Brie and Vincent Hesano, Natasha Sydney Dodge, Allison Bloomberg and Will Bloomberg; proud great-grandfather of Adam, Owen and Norah Lasser, Olivia Appelman, Stella, Lucy and Henry Barnett, and Hailey and Brayden Hesano.

He was the dedicated brother of Sally and the late Nathan Soberman, the late Lillian and the late Jack Perlman, the late Thelma and the late Louis Milgrom; loving son of the late Max Milgrom, the late Fannie Milgrom Cooper and the late Meyer I. Cooper; and son-in-law of the late Lillian and the late Morris D. Pushkin.

He’s also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving family members and friends as well as devoted caregivers, Shantel Tran, Margo Sliwinska, Sandra Walker, Doris Poprawa and Brittany Drzinsky.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions in his honor can be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, Carole Jo Lasser Music Fund, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Rabbi Joseph Krakoff contributed to this obituary.