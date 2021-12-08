The Michigan Opera Theatre is now in the middle of a $15 million capital campaign to modernize the 2,700 seat Detroit Opera House, which is home to MOT’s main stage productions as well as its educational programs.

At its Annual Meeting on Nov. 18, 2021, Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT), in partnership with the William Davidson Foundation, announced that the Foundation has awarded a $5 million grant to support critical infrastructure renovations at the historic Detroit Opera House (DOH) and artistic programming over two seasons.

“It is with deep appreciation that I announce that the partnership between the William Davidson Foundation and Michigan Opera Theatre has resulted in MOT receiving its single largest charitable gift in the organization’s 50-year history. The Foundation’s $5 million grant is an investment in the next 50 years of MOT, and importantly, an investment in the performing arts sector for the Metro Detroit Region,” said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown.

The Michigan Opera Theatre is now in the middle of a $15 million capital campaign to modernize the 2,700 seat Detroit Opera House, which is home to MOT’s main stage productions as well as its educational programs. With this gift, the William Davidson Foundation becomes the lead donor of their campaign for the Detroit Opera House, with $3 million of the award designated for building renovations that will help make the nearly century-old building more welcoming and accessible to all

“The William Davidson Foundation has been backing MOT for many years, supporting their work to develop the next generation of artists and in recognition of the important role MOT plays in Downtown Detroit,” commented Ethan Davidson, Board Chair of MOT and chair of the grants committee at the William Davidson Foundation. “At this most critical time for our cultural community, my family and I are proud to re-invest in the facility and support the current and next seasons of programming. We appreciate MOT’s commitment to telling stories that resonate with the Detroit community, its embrace of artistic risk, and the strength of its partnerships across the region.”