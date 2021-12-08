Novi was a Division 1 Final Four team during the 2020-21 season, a bizarre season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Calanchi left her mark on the Novi High School volleyball program, and not just on the stat sheet.

Her energy, enthusiasm and unending positivity will be remembered as long as her 519 digs this season that rank No. 10 all-time in the team’s record book.

The 5-foot-1 senior was a two-year team captain and three-year starter for the Wildcats at defensive specialist and libero, perfect positions for her volleyball skill set.

“I’m an energetic player. I love running all over the court,” she said.

Novi volleyball coach Kacy Byron agreed with that assessment.

“Sarah’s description of how she plays hits the nail right on the head,” she said.

“She’s also a great teammate. She was always uplifting everyone. She even sent texts to the coaches, thanking them for helping the players get better. This girl has a heart of gold.”

Calanchi’s never-ending energy resulted in 910 digs during her Novi volleyball career, along with 265 assists, 83 aces, three kills and one block.

Her energy hasn’t been confined to the volleyball court.

She’s earned three Scholar-Athlete awards (minimum 3.25 grade-point average) from the Kensington Lakes Activities Association.

Also, she’s a member of leadership and recycling clubs at Novi, has just begun working with the school’s unified basketball team, and has jobs outside of school.

Novi won its second consecutive KLAA volleyball championship this season, but the No. 9-ranked Wildcats didn’t get past the regionals in the Division 1 state tournament.

There was a good reason for that.

Three of last year’s four Division 1 state semifinalists were in the regional last month that Novi hosted. The Wildcats lost to eventual state champion Birmingham Marian in four sets in the regional semifinals.

Novi was a Division 1 Final Four team during the 2020-21 season, a bizarre season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a never-ending season; but it was a season of a lifetime,” Calanchi said. “The strangeness actually started in the summer with having to hold team tryouts on our school’s baseball diamond because we couldn’t be in the gym.”

The season started late, then Novi had to stop playing and practicing for two weeks and quarantine in September 2020 because of COVID-19 infections on the team.

The Wildcats’ season was halted again in November 2020, this time as part of a statewide high school sports shutdown ordered by the Michigan High School Athletic Association just before the volleyball state quarterfinals because of rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

After a nearly two-month layoff, Novi beat Ann Arbor Skyline in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats lost to Lowell in a five-set match in the state semifinals in Battle Creek.

“We played Lowell in Kellogg Arena, which has a capacity of 6,200,” Calanachi said. “Because of COVID restrictions, there were probably 50 people in the stands.”

The long season and pandemic restrictions did provide plenty of time for Calanchi to hang out with her teammates. That was a plus.

“Our team became real close, and it showed on the court,” she said. “Some of my best friends are girls who graduated last year.”

Family and friends are very important to Calanchi.

“I love the way Sarah treats her family and friends. They always come first,” Byron said.

Reuben and Debbie Calanchi, Sarah’s parents, are middle school teachers in the Walled Lake and Farmington school districts, respectively. Sarah’s brother Ryan, 14, is a freshman at Novi High School.

Sarah, 17, wants to play volleyball in college, most likely at a Division II or Division III school, while pursuing a career in marketing or advertising.

Her recruiting process started when she was a sophomore.

She hopes to make a college decision in the next couple months as she completes her career with the West Bloomfield Township-based Team Detroit Volleyball Club.

