Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association and a member of the Temple Israel, received the Légion d’Honneur (Legion of Honor) award, the highest French order of merit, on Oct. 20.

Conferred by President of France Emmanuel Macron, the award recognizes Gary’s service in spearheading France’s transition to a technology-forward society and organizing CES, the world’s foremost technology event.

In remarks at the ceremony, Macron lauded Gary as a “tech pioneer who became a tech giant,” citing his “deep understanding of what tech requires” for business and commitment to “people, values and principles.”