Vadim Avshulamov moved to Downtown Detroit after finishing grad school in 2012. One Friday night, “after a difficult day,” he happened upon the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue (IADS) on Griswold Street and walked in.

Knowing not a soul, “I was asked to lead the Maariv service during Kabbalat Shabbat,” Avshulamov said. His immediate impression was that “IADS is a very inclusive community.”

Avshalumov quickly plugged into synagogue life and completes his three-year term as IADS president in December.

Celebrating its centennial (100 years of existence) during Chanukah, IADS is a congregation with a decidedly youthful demographic. The current 404 affiliated families include 612 adults and 97 children. By comparison, IADS counted just 286 families as members in 2014-2015.

Not so long ago, when IADS was struggling to stay solvent, young Jewish adults started moving into Detroit.

“These were young people looking for Jewish experiences, spirituality, and finding it at the Downtown Synagogue,” Avshulamov said. An attraction for some members, he added, is that “we are a ‘post-denominational’ synagogue, not affiliated with any particular stream of Judaism.”

IADS History

Synagogue founders and brothers, Nathan and Charles Agree, however, were Orthodox Jews. They honored their recently deceased father by starting the charitable Isaac Agree Memorial Society with other family members on Dec. 28, 1921. Isaac, a pioneer in Jewish education, was born in 1863 in the Ukraine. He came to the U.S. in 1904 with his wife Rachel (Kaplan) Agree and their eight children.

In 1922, a house on Rosedale Court, east of Woodward, was remodeled to serve as a Talmud Torah (Hebrew school) and makeshift synagogue. By 1927, a second enhanced location was chosen on the same street. Under the spiritual leadership of Rabbi Elmer Kline, the Agree Society members moved in 1937 to their first location on Griswold Street near Capitol Park Historic District. The congregation was named the Downtown Synagogue in 1940. It became a Conservative house of worship in 1961-62, and “Isaac Agree” was added to the synagogue’s name in 1963. Rabbi Herman Rosenwasser served IADS from 1938-1955.

After losing their building to fire, the congregation worshipped in locations that included upstairs in Kosins Clothes store. During the uncertain 1950s, Rabbi Leo Steinhauser provided spiritual leadership.

Rabbi Noah M. Gamze served from 1963-2001. In 1964, IADS found its permanent home inside the former Fintex Men’s Clothing store. Board member Rick Agree said his parents, George and Shirley Agree, led the group that purchased the four-story building. Located at 1457 Griswold Street, between Clifford Street and Grand River, IADS is memorable for its brightly colored window squares.

Walking distance from numerous Jewish-owned clothing shops and professional offices, the Downtown Synagogue served residents and transients alike until the 1967 civil disturbance hastened the flight of the city’s Jewish population to the suburbs. The synagogue began to falter. IADS then became an egalitarian congregation and gained additional new members for weekly services.

Dr. Martin Herman, retired from Wayne State University, served as the Downtown Synagogue’s de facto ritual director after Rabbi Gamze retired. Still a member in his 90s, Herman has provided steady leadership. But, by 2000, the congregation dwindled to the point that the board contemplated selling the building.

The year 2008 is notable for the Great Recession, but also for bringing a new cadre of optimistic young Jewish professionals to Detroit and IADS. Those acquainted with social media and crowdfunding raised funds to keep the congregation going.

“I was a member long before the influx of newer, younger members — but I welcomed it,” said board member Rick Wiener. “The influx has brought a revitalization and regeneration and, without it, there is little doubt in my mind that the city would have lost its last freestanding Jewish congregation with its own home.”

Into the Future

As a sign of growing prosperity, the synagogue’s executive director, Arlene Frank, was hired in 2015 and, after years of being lay-led, the congregation brought aboard Rabbi Ariana Silverman in 2016. Now, the Downtown Synagogue board, staff and lay leaders have successfully raised more than $4.7 million in a capital campaign to totally renovate IADS.

“We’ve had over 200 donors to the campaign at various levels, from $36 (double chai) to more than $1 million,” Avshalumov said.

Plans call for increasing space from 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, bringing opportunities to network with diverse partners; creating a rooftop space for weddings and special events; installing a glass wall to separate a children’s play area from the sanctuary, and adding ramps, an elevator and security features. The top floor will feature the rabbinic study and views of the Detroit skyline. Swapping out glass for the brick exterior will make the building appear more welcoming.

An anticipated grand reopening of the building by Chanukah 2022 will conclude the yearlong Centennial celebration. IADS leader and filmmaker Oren Goldenberg also expects to premiere his documentary about the Downtown Synagogue.

“During my six years at the synagogue, I have seen an increasing membership, a focus on social justice, a return to Detroit for High Holidays services and an expansion of staff,” Frank said. “As we beautifully renovate our building and welcome Jewish organizations to share our space and collaborate in programming, we will deepen our connections and commitment to our synagogue community, to the larger Jewish community and to the City of Detroit.”

Meet the IADS Staff

Rabbi Ariana Silverman

Spiritual Leader

“When IADS launched a national search for a fulltime rabbi in 2016, they ultimately chose the one who lives 2 miles away. I am so glad they did. I am committed to Detroit, committed to the values that IADS espouses, and committed to serving a congregation that reflects the diversity of Jews and their families.”

Arlene Frank

Executive Director

“The synagogue’s commitment to the city itself, to those who find a place in our community, along with its commitment to creating a welcoming, engaged experience of Jewish life for everyone, with no financial barrier to belong, and with a respect for the diversity of Jewish expression, are deeply held values that resonate with me.”

Elizabeth Kannon

Administrative Assistant

Joined 2011

“Les [Kannon] and I met at IADS in July 1977, when we stood up in a wedding for friends. Unfortunately, their union did not last long, but we have been married for 42 years. We remember doing shots with Rabbi [Noah] Gamze in the social hall before the intended couple and their families arrived.”

Nicole Feinberg

Development & Program Manager

“With our upcoming building renovation, we will have the opportunity to serve the unique and growing needs of our valued community in new and innovative ways.”

Meet the IADS Members

Rick Agree

Board; Isaac Agree descendant

Joined 1951

“Isaac Agree was my great-grandfather. I never met him but heard wonderful things about him from my grandfather, Nathan Agree.”

Vadim Avshalumov

Board President

Joined 2012

“The Centennial will be a celebration of the individuals who built our community over the last 100 years.”

Leor Barak

Former President (two terms), 2010-2015

Joined 2008

“With a renovated building, the Jewish community will have a long-term place in Downtown Detroit to be a beacon for Judaism throughout the region. While we can conduct activities anywhere, having a polished, renovated space goes a long way to welcoming a diverse group of people and holding a wide variety of programming.”

Oren Goldenberg

Board VP; 100 Years Committee

Joined 2008

“100 incredible years, getting ready for 100 more! Because of its vision being accessible and inclusive, I felt IADS was a Jewish space worth committing my time to — a place where I felt comfortable and at home in the city, and a place where I felt I could think about what it means to be Jewish in Detroit.”

Jay Hack

Board; Capital Campaign; great-great-grandson of Isaac Agree

Joined 2013

“The vision for the remodeled synagogue, that includes collaborative space for Jewish organizations, better facilities for children and families, a proper environment for the rabbi and staff, and, of course, space for Jewish life cycle events, is inspiring.”

Dr. Martin Herman

Former President and Board Member; former Ritual Director

Joined 1989

“I am gratified to have been one of a small number of members who worked extremely hard and succeeded — against substantial odds — in keeping IADS a viable organization during an extremely difficult period of its history. Its future now belongs to the next generation, and I wish them every success.”

Chava Karen Knox

Board; Eden Gardens Director, an IADS partner

Joined 2009

“I have so many good memories about the relationships that have been built between Eden Gardens Community Association and IADS, and the support I have been given throughout the years.”

Emily Levine

Board; Governance Committee Chair

Joined 2013

“Having a Jewish community of young families has been invaluable. Even though they may live in different neighborhoods or go to different schools, many of the Jewish children in Detroit know each other and have begun to form their own community.”

Jaemi Loeb

100 Years Committee Co-Chair

Joined 2018

“IADS is like my Jewish home. It’s a community that is supportive, engaged, rooted in tradition but working in the now, and always reaching for the stars.”

Jodee Fishman Raines

Former Board President, 2016-2018

Joined 2013

“I have the deepest respect for the board and volunteers who continue to pour such passion and hard work into making the synagogue the hub of Jewish life in the City of Detroit.”

Carrie Reinis

Board; 100 Years Committee Co-Chair

Joined 2015.

“It’s important to have a physical location in the city where Jews can come together. It is pretty incredible that IADS has been that beacon for the past 100 years and has a membership that is preparing to be that lasting presence for the next 100.”

Ruby Robinson

Former Board

Joined 2011

“The synagogue was and still is a primary place for us to make friendships and relationships in the city. In fact, Rabbi Silverman married us [wife Yifat Clein] in 2018. Most of the Jews who we are friends with in the city we met at or through the Downtown Synagogue.”

Rick Wiener

Board; Capital Campaign

Joined 2011

“I’m bullish about the future of IADS. It has an active board and a dynamic rabbi. The Capital Campaign is nearing completion and the physical renovation of the synagogue will enhance its ability to both expand partnerships with additional Jewish organizations and provide services to the Jewish community as a whole.”

Samantha “Sam” Woll

Board Secretary; 100 Years Committee

Joined 2012

“The synagogue is now my second home for celebrating Shabbat and holidays. It also allows for meaningful engagement with both Jewish and non-Jewish partners in the city.”