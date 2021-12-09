Parshat Vayigash: Genesis 44:18-47:27; Ezekiel 37:15-28.

Something about Joseph’s character impresses me every time we come upon his story. His experiences are so painful. He is betrayed by his brothers, sold into slavery, framed by his master’s wife and imprisoned. He could have so easily become a broken person, but he doesn’t.

Torah sets up this week’s pivotal moment when the sons of Israel hold an audience to request relief from famine from Pharaoh’s representative, who happens to be Joseph in disguise. When he reveals himself, his brothers are terror stuck, expecting Joseph to exact revenge from them. Instead, Joseph says, “Don’t be distressed or reproach yourselves … It was to save life that God sent me ahead of you;” and the brothers embrace in love (45:4-5).

“Don’t be distressed …” Jewish mysticism associates Joseph with the attribute of beauty. Perhaps this is a reference to him being Jacob’s favored son or to the beauty of his ornamented coat. I like to think it is in reference to his seeming inexhaustible faith and charisma or his perseverance in the face of animosity.

Dr. Betsy Stone recently wrote in eJewish Philantropy, “Pain can make us kinder or pain makes us harder. Pain can open our hearts or close them. Pain shows us that we are part of a whole that we cherish, or that no one matters more than me. Pain warms us or it freezes us. Pain teaches, but we don’t get to choose the lesson.”

Each of us has experienced pain in this pandemic of plans canceled or delayed, of time lost or attenuated. We’ve felt anxiety in our communities, our schools, our workplaces and our families. We cannot control the pain that is inflicted upon us, but we can control our reaction. In so many ways, the story of our patriarchs and matriarchs throughout Genesis is a story of family dysfunction. Not only dysfunction generationally, but the cycle tends to repeat itself until it ends with Joseph. Despite all the pain passed down to and inflicted upon him, he is able to short circuit the cycle. Joseph is able to repair his relationships with his brothers and they are able to be a family again. He is gracious, giving them permission to forgive and see the good in the wrong they did. Joseph is able to put aside the price he paid personally in being separated from his family in order to secure shalom bayit, peace at home, equilibrium for his family.

We are at our best when our lives are lived graciously and without anxiety, but a more accurate picture of our character is revealed in moments of pain. May we find a way to respond like Joseph with beauty and grace to all that is challenging in the present.

Rabbi Brent Gutmann is rabbi at Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield.