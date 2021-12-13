Shari Finsilver of Orchard Lake, honorary chair and keynote speaker, receives a Daniel Cascardo painting from co-chair Linda Schlesinger-Wagner of West Bloomfield.
Shari Finsilver of Orchard Lake, honorary chair and keynote speaker, receives a Daniel Cascardo painting from co-chair Linda Schlesinger-Wagner of West Bloomfield. (Sam Sarkis Photography)

This year’s honorary chair and keynote speaker at Trade Secrets was Shari Finsilver, who has dedicated her life to advocating for patients, like herself, who suffer from Essential Tremor, the most common movement disorder.

The 13th annual JVS Human Services Trade Secrets Event was held Nov. 11 at the Detroit Marriott Troy. The event raised $273,803, through sponsorship and ticket sales, for Women to Work, a program that offers intensive assessment, testing and job search training for women needing immediate employment.  

This year’s honorary chair and keynote speaker at Trade Secrets was Shari Finsilver, who has dedicated her life to advocating for patients, like herself, who suffer from Essential Tremor, the most common movement disorder. Finsilver started the first International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) support group for Michigan patients 20 years ago and is currently vice president of the organization. 

Trade Secrets was held in hybrid form, with a limited in-person dinner and a streamed online version. Fox 2’s Amy Lange emceed the event.  

Trade Secrets’ Presenting Sponsors were Connie Holzer at Tom Holzer Ford and Shari and Stanley Finsilver; Platinum Sponsors were Artichoke Garlic Foundation and DeRoy Testamentary Foundation; Diamond Sponsors were Moscow Family Fund and skinnytees; and the Emerald Sponsor was Huntington Bank. 

JVS Human Services CEO Paul Blatt, with Shari and Stanley Finsilver of Orchard Lake
JVS Human Services CEO Paul Blatt, with Shari and Stanley Finsilver of Orchard Lake Sam Sarkis Photography
Brett Finsilver and Jane Fenkell of Bloomfield Hills, Stanley and Shari Finsilver of Orchard Lake, Steven and Amy Ben-Ezra of Franklin
Brett Finsilver and Jane Fenkell of Bloomfield Hills, Stanley and Shari Finsilver of Orchard Lake, Steven and Amy Ben-Ezra of Franklin Sam Sarkis Photography
Kim Lifton of Farmington Hills, Carolyn Krieger of West Bloomfield, Alanna Cohen of Troy, Marin Goldberg of Birmingham, Mark Weisberg of Commerce and Fox 2’s Amy Lange
Kim Lifton of Farmington Hills, Carolyn Krieger of West Bloomfield, Alanna Cohen of Troy, Marin Goldberg of Birmingham, Mark Weisberg of Commerce and Fox 2’s Amy Lange Sam Sarkis Photography
Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, co-chair of Trade Secrets, with honorary chair and keynote Speaker Shari Finsilver, and co-chair Carolyn Krieger
Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, co-chair of Trade Secrets, with honorary chair and keynote Speaker Shari Finsilver, and co-chair Carolyn Krieger Sam Sarkis Photography
Norton Stern of Farmington Hills, Rabbi Josh Bennett of Bloomfield Hills and Stanley Finsilver of Orchard Lake
Norton Stern of Farmington Hills, Rabbi Josh Bennett of Bloomfield Hills and Stanley Finsilver of Orchard Lake Sam Sarkis Photography
Previous articleWest Bloomfield Schools Go Into Lockdown Amid Continued Threats in Oakland County
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR