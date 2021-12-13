This year’s honorary chair and keynote speaker at Trade Secrets was Shari Finsilver, who has dedicated her life to advocating for patients, like herself, who suffer from Essential Tremor, the most common movement disorder.

The 13th annual JVS Human Services Trade Secrets Event was held Nov. 11 at the Detroit Marriott Troy. The event raised $273,803, through sponsorship and ticket sales, for Women to Work, a program that offers intensive assessment, testing and job search training for women needing immediate employment.

This year’s honorary chair and keynote speaker at Trade Secrets was Shari Finsilver, who has dedicated her life to advocating for patients, like herself, who suffer from Essential Tremor, the most common movement disorder. Finsilver started the first International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) support group for Michigan patients 20 years ago and is currently vice president of the organization.

Trade Secrets was held in hybrid form, with a limited in-person dinner and a streamed online version. Fox 2’s Amy Lange emceed the event.

Trade Secrets’ Presenting Sponsors were Connie Holzer at Tom Holzer Ford and Shari and Stanley Finsilver; Platinum Sponsors were Artichoke Garlic Foundation and DeRoy Testamentary Foundation; Diamond Sponsors were Moscow Family Fund and skinnytees; and the Emerald Sponsor was Huntington Bank.