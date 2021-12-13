The paid summer internship for Jewish college students considering a career working in the Jewish community has been instrumental in guiding a generation of young people into careers.

When Elana Weinstein moved back to Metro Detroit early in 2021 for a job at JVS Human Services, after previous career moves to Chicago and Denver, she felt her life had gone full circle. Not only was she working at the agency where, in 2009, she had her first experience of working in the Jewish nonprofit world, but she was also heading the same program that had given her that first start.

Weinstein, 33, is now program coordinator for JOIN, an acronym for the Jeannette and Oscar Cook Jewish Occupational Intern Program. The paid summer internship for Jewish college students considering a career working in the Jewish community has been instrumental in guiding a generation of young people into careers. Local rabbis, educators, communal leaders and board members have all graduated from the program and work to benefit the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

Recruitment for the 2022 program has just started with applications being accepted until late January.

“My time at JOIN was life-changing,” says Weinstein, a social worker and graduate of Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan. “I was placed with Kadima, the mental health organization, and I got my first hands-on experience of working for the Jewish community as a budding social worker.”

Weinstein’s time at JOIN involved case-management, taking clients to appointments, managing care and accompanying clients on field trips. “It was an incredible experience and confirmed for me that working in the nonprofit world, for the Jewish community, was where I wanted to be.”

Weinstein was working as a high school student counselor and social worker in Denver when she heard about the opportunity to become JOIN’s program coordinator. She recognized she had big shoes to fill: Debra Silver, who jump-started the JOIN program in 1987, retired from JVS Human Services in August 2021 after a long and successful career. Weinstein is, however, happy to be building on Silver’s legacy, helping to expand the JOIN Network for alumni of the program, providing mentoring and career advice, and increasing social media for the program with a new Instagram channel.

Weinsten also introduced “Fireside Chats” for student participants this summer, where speakers from the community presented to the interns. Discussion themes included Cultivate and Grow the Jewish Community, Overcoming Barriers and Embracing Others, Advocacy Locally and Worldwide, and the Future of Jewish Culture and Arts Pre-Post Pandemic.

“The topics were chosen to spark engaging conversation, and the feedback we got was the interns felt empowered and more confident,” Weinstein says. “It’s an exciting time to be in this space. There are so many directions that young people can go working in the Jewish communal world, and it is our job to show the many options.”

Weinstein is not the only JOIN alumnus to be working at JVS Human Services. Reisa Shanaman, 35, joined the agency in early 2021 as development coordinator. As a psychology student at Michigan State University, with a Jewish studies specialization, Shanaman was accepted to the JOIN program in the summer before her junior year.

“It introduced me to the world of Jewish nonprofits and helped to connect me with individual aid agencies in the community,” says Shanaman, who did her internship at JARC. “It also helped me understand how the various agencies work together, which is such an important aspect of our work.”

She feels that the structure of the program is particularly helpful. “From Monday to Thursday, you are with your host agency, learning practical, hands-on skills, then on Fridays you connect with your cohort and explore other places,” Shanaman explains. “It really helps you see the bigger picture and the roles other people and other agencies are having in the wider community.”

Shanaman worked with a number of Jewish organizations before returning to JVS Human Services, including Israel Outdoors, a Birthright trip provider, and the American Jewish Committee in Los Angeles. She also had a stint working in the service industry. Now back at JVS, she, too, feels her career has come full circle. “I definitely have a sense of fulfillment working here. JOIN helped map out my career,” she says.

To apply for the JOIN internship, go to jvshumanservices.org and click the students’ page or email Elana Weinstein at eweinstein@jvshumanservices.org for more information.