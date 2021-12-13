Threats of violence cause school closures and lockdowns.

Threats of violence to schools continue to put Oakland County law enforcement and school officials on high alert and parents on edge. The latest: early Monday morning Dec. 13, West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield Middle School and the Transition Center went into lockdown after threats on social media surfaced on platforms like Instagram. No one was permitted to enter or exit the building.

According to West Bloomfield Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson, police were notified of the threat around 7:40 a.m. Monday by district administrators who had become aware of a post circulating on social media that said, “Warning: I’m coming to shoot up West Bloomfield tomorrow, I’m coming for Oakside and some more schools.”

In a statement released by West Bloomfield Schools to district families the district urged: “Please do not come and pick up your children as they will not be released from school until the threat is cleared. West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed toward West Bloomfield. We will not be passing classes or allowing students in or out of the building until we get further updates from WBPD.”

The statement continued that school would be cancelled “in abundance of caution” for Roosevelt, Scotch and Gretchko Elementary Schools. Doherty and Shieko, whose students were arriving to school at the time of the reported threat, went into lockdown once students were in school, where no one was be permitted into or out of the building for any reason. All preschools in the district that had yet to begin were closed that day by 8:30 a.m.

Since the fatal Nov. 30 Oxford High School mass shooting, over a dozen people, some minors, have been charged in Metro Detroit in connection to school threats or bringing weapons to school. The common charge after a threat is “false report or threat of terrorism,” and carries a 20-year felony.

School officials in Oakland County are urging students to use Michigan’s OK2SAY initiative to confidentially report potential harm or criminal activities aimed at students, teachers, staff, or other school employees. Tips go to schools, local law enforcement agencies, community mental health agencies or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Dec. 9, Bloomfield Township Police Department received an OK2SAY tip regarding a threat to the high school that included the name of a student that allegedly made the threat.

The township’s police department school security officer and school liaison officer launched an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old Bloomfield Hills High School student. No weapons were found during a search of the student’s home. On Dec. 10, the student was arraigned on the charge of threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property. The charge has a one-year misdemeanor.

Noah Arbit, 26, a West Bloomfield resident running for state representative, said if elected to serve in Lansing, he would work “relentlessly” to secure increased resources dedicated to school safety. Arbit said that lockdown drills and threats of school violence for his generation and beyond have become a way of life and little has been done at governmental levels to create laws that will lessen the threat of gun violence.

“It is unconscionable that this is this is how the situation has devolved,” Arbit said. “We have been able to protect airports and other public institutions and schools have not been prioritized.”

OK2SAY

Tips can be submitted 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week in the following ways: