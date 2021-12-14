From left are Kenny Weiss, Brian Cohen, Noah Cohen and Aaron Radner. Noah Cohen had the league’s high game (279) and Radner had the league’s high series (755) as of Dec. 6.
Meet Mix-N-Match, the Red Wings Division leader as of Dec. 6 in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league. From left are Kenny Weiss, Brian Cohen, Noah Cohen and Aaron Radner. Noah Cohen had the league’s high game (279) and Radner had the league’s high series (755) as of Dec. 6. (Gary Klinger)

The Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league is rolling toward the end of the first half of the 2021-22 season after being shut down in the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here were the standings in the weekly league — which requires bowlers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — following competition Dec. 6 at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills:

PISTONS DIVISION

1. The Rolling Stoned
2. The Newbies
3. Team Lebowski
4. Wrecking Balls
5. Mark IT Zero
6. Bowl Me

TIGERS DIVISION

1. Yogi’s Rollers
2. MIA
3. No Names
4. House Ballz
5. Gramps R Us

RED WINGS DIVISION

1. Mix-N-Match
2. The Gorillas
3. Irritable Bowl Syndrome
4. NHL Property Management
5. Manute Bolers

LIONS DIVISION

1. 600 Club
2. Jerry & His Kidz
3. Fulfilling Holes
4. The Holy Rollers
5. Frozen No More
6. Mertz & The Sprinkles

Steve Stein

