When Miri Halpern was growing up in Oak Park, she could not find modest clothing for herself locally. She usually shopped for clothing on visits to New York City or Lakewood, New Jersey.

Halpern had held a variety of jobs, including bookkeeping, but she always dreamed of opening a business of her own, although she wasn’t sure what kind. She thought of selling maternity supplies or baby’s needs. And then, six years ago, she found out that a neighbor who owned a clothing store in Berkley wanted to sell the whole business: merchandise, vendor contracts to buy more merchandise, store fixtures, customer database, programs for inventory and bookkeeping — everything. If Halpern was to realize her dream, she would not have to start from scratch; this was the time.

Halpern even had a location in mind for the store, in the mall on the northwest corner of 10 Mile and Greenfield roads in Southfield. She had the place painted, moved merchandise and fixtures herself and, a couple of months of frantic activity later, Halpern opened Elegant Expressions in March 2015.

Halpern had no experience running a store; she had never even done retail work or studied business. She had a couple of years of higher education in England — in Jewish studies. “I learned everything on the job,” she says.

One of the most exciting parts of the job for Halpern happens four times a year when she goes to New York for the seasonal clothing shows that deal entirely with modest women’s wear. The wholesale vendors predominantly come from the United States and Israel, with a few from Canada and England. Whichever vendor sells the clothing, most of the clothing is produced in China, with only a few items produced in the United States.

Halpern meets with wholesale vendors for about an hour each, one right after the other. At each meeting, she must decide what to buy, which clothing fits the image of Elegant Expressions. She must make these decisions quickly, but Halpern says, “I am very selective about style, fit and fabric.”

Classic Style

For Elegant Expressions, Halpern wants clothing that is not too trendy, but rather classical. Still, she needs a wide variety of clothing because Elegant Expressions sells to every age group — everything from baby clothes to teens, to ladies’ extra small and ladies’ plus sizes. Halpern says no other store in this area sells modest clothing for all ages.

Halpern emphasizes customer service. “Some women hate to shop. They come into a store and just feel overwhelmed. They don’t know where to start. I can help them find a single item or a whole wardrobe. I can help them focus on just what they want: for Shabbos or for weekdays, casual or dressy, a top or skirt or dress.”

In short, Halpern aims to give those who come into her store a personal shopping experience.

They can try it on right away in the dressing room. When they come out, “I give them an honest opinion. If it doesn’t fit right, I tell them honestly. I want them to be completely satisfied.

“I keep the atmosphere calm, not pressured,” she adds.

What gives Halpern the most satisfaction about her work? “Seeing people wearing my clothing around town.”

Another source of satisfaction comes when Elegant Expressions has customers who come from the big cities, from the places where Halpern used to shop back in the day, who say they cannot find a store like hers at home.

All the clothes that Halpern sells are appropriate according to the standards of the observant Jewish community. She has a wide range of customers who don’t necessarily come from an observant background, but they are all looking for something classy or dressy that’s modest that they can wear to a grandson’s bar mitzvah or their child or grandchild’s wedding.

