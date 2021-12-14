Two individuals are currently being investigated and they are both juveniles, added West Bloomfield Deputy Chief Curt Lawson.

On Monday afternoon, West Bloomfield Deputy Chief Curt Lawson said the image of the threat was created on SnapChat, at first in a closed group, and then shared multiple times and spread over Instagram. It is not clear where the image originated from or even if the threatening message was intended for West Bloomfield High School or Oakdale Academy in Waterford, or other schools with similar names in another part of the country. Two individuals are currently being investigated and they are both juveniles, added Lawson.

“We don’t know where that threat originated from, and it’s going to be somewhat difficult to find out,” said Lawson to the JN. “But we do know someone that shared it within a closed group and that’s how we found two individuals. We will determine if they are going to be prosecuted or not, but we do not believe at this time there is a threat that we know of to West Bloomfield Schools.”

Lawson said WB Police will continue to remain a visible presence on school grounds and his investigation teams will also continue to work with school administrators to identify future potential threats. As of now, Lawson said that there are over 30 different cases in Oakland County that have been forwarded to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office involving threats of violence to schools.

Ilanit Atias, whose son attends Seaholm High School in Birmingham, said she has taught him to be in “high alert mode” while in school and to pay attention to his surroundings when passing in the hall in class “just in case.”

“I tell him, ‘You can check your phone in class, but when you are walking between classes, be alert,’” said Atias, an Israeli who has lived in the United States for the past two years.

She added that she never thought she would have to utilize her training learned in the Israeli Defense Forces now that she lives in the United States. “I have to take all my soldier skills and teach it to my son, even though we don’t live in the Middle East and that is just sad. There needs to be a way to allow for the creation of an executive order that expels children or prevents them from ever learning in an in-person classroom setting if there are continued threats that terrorize the lives of our children.”

All West Bloomfield schools will be going virtual and will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 3.