The community came out on Friday, Dec. 3, to celebrate Temple Beth El’s Hanukkah Extravaganza Shabbat! The Kid-ish Club started the night with a special meet-up before joining the Temple-wide party for dreidel competitions for all ages, a beautiful sand art project created by local artist Gail Kaplan, latkes and donuts from the Donut Bar food truck, and so much more.

The celebration continued with Temple’s annual menorah lighting in the Helen L. DeRoy Sanctuary and a beautiful Shabbat service with TBE’s very own Music Shabbat Band. Everyone enjoyed being together. TBE expresses deep gratitude to sponsors Kristen and Carl Gross, Jennifer and Jeff Hollander, Carol and Steve Tarnowsky, and the Beth Elders.