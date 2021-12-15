Sam and Dima Smetanin and Anya light their menorah at the Kid-ish Club meet up.
The community came out on Friday, Dec. 3, to celebrate Temple Beth El’s Hanukkah Extravaganza Shabbat! The Kid-ish Club started the night with a special meet-up before joining the Temple-wide party for dreidel competitions for all ages, a beautiful sand art project created by local artist Gail Kaplan, latkes and donuts from the Donut Bar food truck, and so much more. 

The celebration continued with Temple’s annual menorah lighting in the Helen L. DeRoy Sanctuary and a beautiful Shabbat service with TBE’s very own Music Shabbat Band. Everyone enjoyed being together. TBE expresses deep gratitude to sponsors Kristen and Carl Gross, Jennifer and Jeff Hollander, Carol and Steve Tarnowsky, and the Beth Elders. 

Dreidel competition with Temple Beth El’s Masa teens
Enjoying dinner and latke bar in the tent before the annual menorah lighting and brief Music Shabbat service
Kid-ish Club meet-up with Rabbi Miller and Rabbi Brudney
Rachel Taubman-Glickfield and Gabriel Glickfield enjoy Chanukah dinner under the tent.
TBE’s ECC Director Forest Levy Wolfe helps with the sand art project created by local artist Gail Kaplan.
