Almost all parents have been there: Your child acts up and you realize that, although you love her at that moment, you can’t stand her!

West Bloomfield educational consultant Franki Bagdade provides constructive ways to face this in her new book, I Love My Kids But I Don’t Always Like Them, published earlier this year by MSI Press LLC.

Bagdade, a West Bloomfield mother of three — girls 14 and 12 (turning 13 on Jan. 1) and a son, 9 — said she noticed she could bring some of her professional know-how into her own home so she could work with her children to create solutions.

“Once I realized I was on to something and saw the success, I wanted to share it with others,” she said.

Bagdade grew up in West Bloomfield, graduating from Hillel Day School and West Bloomfield High School before earning a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s in special education, both from Wayne State University. In May, she expects to receive a master’s in clinical social work from the University of Kentucky. She is working as a social work intern at the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine.

As an elementary school teacher, Bagdade worked with children with special needs. She was also an administrator at Tamarack Camps. Since 2019, she has run FAAB Consulting, specializing in children’s behavior.

Some of her interest in the field comes from her own experiences growing up with attention deficit disorder and anxiety.

“Why do kids and teens misbehave, and how can we proactively prevent some this behavior? What is the ‘why’ behind it? How can we collaborate with our kids to improve these behaviors?” she asks.

Often, behavior problems have an underlying cause related to attention-deficit disorders, anxiety, depression or difficulty regulating emotions. Once they understand some of these triggers — like being in dark places or in crowds — parents can help their children avoid situations that can give rise to behavior problems.

Bagdade knew she’d have some challenges soon after her second child was born. Her oldest was a placid baby, sleeping easily and able to entertain herself when awake. When her younger daughter was born 23 months later, she wasn’t prepared for the constant crying. On the other hand, the younger one was much easier to deal with as a toddler than her older sister had been.

Each chapter focuses on a different topic, and Bagdade describes the steps she uses and the questions she asks when she encounters difficult behavior, either in her own family or among her clients.

“Remember you’re not a monster if you think your supposedly adorable baby is not so adorable. This applies to toddlers, too, and the beat goes on,” she said.

One of Bagdade’s first suggestions is one word: Listen … to teachers, pediatricians, camp directors and others who work with lots of children. They might help put your particular problem in context.

Tantrums are a nightmare for most parents, and “time out” is a frequent response. Instead of a punitive approach, Bagdade suggests telling the child you will work out a solution to what is bugging them — but only after they stop yelling, whining or refusing to cooperate.

She realized children in the middle of a tantrum weren’t so much giving her a hard time, they were having a hard time.

That doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be consequences, she says. But consequences should be decided logically and be directly related to the behavior — for example, taking away a toy that is used as a weapon or having a child use his own money to replace something broken in anger or ruined by carelessness.

Heather Bershas of West Bloomfield, a mother of three who teaches early childhood and fifth grade at Temple Israel, says she loves Bagdade’s honest and straightforward writing style. She says she had a “lightbulb moment” when Bagdade discussed right-sizing her expectations of her 2-year-old son. “I just thought, ‘Huh, that makes so much sense!’”

Many of the anecdotes in the book are about Bagdade’s own children, Ruby, Gabi and Avi. She shared everything in the book with them and with her husband, Jeff, a traffic and safety planning engineer, before publishing.

“Every single story and anecdote in the book was ‘approved’ by each child,” she said. “That is super-important to me. They love being my cover models!”

The book is available at Book Beat in Oak Park, Toyology in West Bloomfield, directly from the publisher at https://msipress.com or online from Barnes and Noble or Amazon, which also has a Kindle edition.