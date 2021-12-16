The Grammy-winning score serves as a showcase for such iconic hits as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night“ and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Good seats are still available for the return engagement of Jersey Boys, the acclaimed hit musical playing at Detroit’s Music Hall through December 18. Winner of 65 major awards worldwide, the show tells the backstory of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, four ordinary guys from New Jersey whose unique sound and style made them one of the most legendary groups in musical history.

All audience members must show proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test results), and masks must be worn at all times inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status. Click here for more information about current Covid-19 protocols for all Broadway in Detroit events.

Jersey Boys runs through Sat., Dec. 18, at The Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, located at 350 Madison Ave. in Detroit. Tickets start at $25. For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com.