Chef Aaron Egan provides a tasty recipe.
Goat cheese has a very strong, savory flavor, but cut with ricotta, it takes well to sweetness, especially with a bit of honey or fig jam as a condiment. Or get funky and use red onion marmalade.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. whole milk ricotta cheese
- 8 oz. (1 large log) goat cheese, softened at room temperature
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1½ oz. (by weight) honey
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract or vanilla paste
- 9¾ oz. (by weight) all-purpose flour
- 3 oz. (by weight) granulated white sugar
- 2½ tsp. baking powder
- Honey
- Fig jam
- Lemon zest
Directions
- Using an electric mixer, cream together the ricotta, goat cheese and heavy cream to create a homogenous cheese blend.
- Add the honey, salt and vanilla extract and mix well. By hand, fold in the flour, sugar and baking powder by thirds, resulting in paste, much like peanut butter. If the mix is too stiff and doughy, it won’t mix well; you can add a little more cream. Ensure all ingredients are mixed, but avoid overworking the batter.
- Scrape down the sides and cover the bowl, refrigerating for 30-45 minutes minimum, and up to two days overnight.
- Prepare a fryer at 350 F, with relatively deep oil. This is a deep-frying operation more than a shallow-fry, so use a heavy pot on the stove if you’re confident, or a countertop deep fryer. If using an electric skillet like bubbie’s, fill it with about an inch of oil and be prepared to turn your fritters frequently to get even cooking.
- Scoop tablespoon-sized balls of the batter into the fryer and cook until they float and are evenly golden brown on the outside; they’ll take on a fairly dark color before the inside fully cooks, so cook a few testers to get used to your frying procedures. This may take 5-7 minutes, or may go quicker, depending. Don’t overcrowd the fryer (maybe only cover half the area of the oil or less with frying items) and it’ll go faster.
- As the fritters come out of the fryer, place them on a clean brown paper bag or on a pile of paper towels to drain, then into a bowl to await finishing as you cook more.
- Arrange the fritters neatly on a serving dish and drizzle with honey. Serve with a big schmear of fig jam along the side, and top with a little fresh lemon zest.