Chef Aaron Egan provides a tasty recipe.

Goat cheese has a very strong, savory flavor, but cut with ricotta, it takes well to sweetness, especially with a bit of honey or fig jam as a condiment. Or get funky and use red onion marmalade.

Ingredients

8 oz. whole milk ricotta cheese

8 oz. (1 large log) goat cheese, softened at room temperature

¼ cup heavy cream

1½ oz. (by weight) honey

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract or vanilla paste

9¾ oz. (by weight) all-purpose flour

3 oz. (by weight) granulated white sugar

2½ tsp. baking powder

Honey

Fig jam

Lemon zest

Directions