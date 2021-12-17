Al Muskovitz breaks down former Detroit Tiger Max Scherzer’s newest contract.

This column was supposed to appear last week. But I only got one sentence into my usual monthly “attempt” at humor and abruptly stopped. Actually, I had begun with a question: “Have you heard about former Detroit Tiger Max Scherzer’s newest contract?” That question still existed a week later, by itself, with a blank page below it. I saved the document file on Nov. 30 titled: “Muskovitz Column for Dec. 9.”

Scherzer had just signed a three-year contract worth an astounding $130 million. I was prepared to have some fun with that mind-boggling baseball bounty.

I began writing the column having just heard about the horror that was that day’s Oxford High School shooting. I stared at my computer screen, 11 words in, unable to continue.

I reached out to the JN and asked for a one-week delay in writing my column. I couldn’t think funny. I couldn’t write funny. My brain was as blank as the computer screen before me.

I’ve been through this before. As I’ve previously shared with you, after 9-11, when, as a member of the Dick Purtan radio show, we veered from our usual comedic bantering to finding ourselves as a shoulder to lean on for our listeners as we all meandered our way through the emotional maze that was the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

It took a while before we added some measure of humor back into our programming. There’s no set timetable; you just get a feeling when the time is right.

When the pandemic hit in full force, I again struggled with trying to create lighthearted fare about our everyday existence amongst the climbing COVID-19 death rates and the lockdown of our lives. It was again the challenge of writing funny in what sadly seems to be an increasingly unfunny world.

Eventually, pandemic parodies were aplenty and I joined in the fray. I particularly recall funny memes and videos about how to clean our groceries began popping up.

Abraham Lincoln said: “I laugh because I must not cry.” Somehow humor always finds its own level. But after this unthinkable, devastating school shooting that happened in our own backyard? That’s a mighty tall order.

The current unsettling condition of our country and the world at large recently left me in a temporary melancholy state. I had become the victim of the numbing down of America. My son noticed this temporary shift in my mood and suggested I take some of my own advice and seek out some comic relief.

I retreated to another room and settled in and watched some of my favorite comedians, courtesy of YouTube. Within a half-hour, I resurfaced the better for having undertaken that exercise.

Mark Twain was quoted to have said “comedy is tragedy plus time.” Easier said by those who write comedy than actually experience tragedy. For the students of blessed memory from Oxford High School, the injured, all the families affected, there is no amount of time that will ever adequately lift the burden of living with those children’s fate.

Laughter, though, can and must still be, as the old adage goes, the best medicine. With permission from Pfizer and Moderna, a dose of humor is in fact a form of vaccine. A little injection in our funny bone goes a long way in protecting us from wallowing for too long in a state of hopelessness. Humor can keep us grounded so that we can remain strong for the challenges that life presents.

That being said, allow me to leave you with a little levity and dip my toe ever so slightly back into the humor pool, briefly picking up on where I left off on my original article from Nov. 30. Take 2 … if you will.

Have you heard about former Detroit Tiger Max Scherzer’s newest contract? At 37-years old Max — the former Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace — has agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets.

The $43.3 million per year deal sets a Major League Baseball record for highest annual salary. Remember when Al Kaline turned down a $100,000 contract from the Tigers in 1971 because he felt he didn’t deserve it? He declined a $10,000 raise and remained at $90,000.

Scherzer’s total signings over the course of his 15-year baseball career now stand at $370 million. You can’t look me in the eye and say that isn’t crazy! However, if you look Max Scherzer in the eye, things get even crazier. It’s well known that Max has a condition called Heterochromia Iridis; his left eye is brown and his right eye is blue, which apparently means he can only see green.

I know what you’re thinking … if laughter is the best medicine, I need to get another prescription.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,”Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.