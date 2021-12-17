While Heidi Schreck may know every detail of the Constitution and its amendments, her goal is to demonstrate how this document affects the people it was designed to protect.

What the Constitution Means to Me, playing at the Fisher Theatre through Jan. 2, is an original, autobiographical and timely play written by Heidi Schreck and directed by Oliver Butler. A one-woman show originally performed by Schreck, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play consists of a series of vignettes based on Schreck’s teenage experiences participating in American Legion contests across the country to win college scholarship money. Through this process, she developed a thorough knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, a document she unabashedly admired until she began to question what its authors actually intended and whether it fulfills that mission today.

Her message is clear from the beginning, when she asks all male property owners to raise their hands and informs the rest of the audience that they were not who the Framers had in mind when they wrote the document on which the U.S. Government is based.

In the national tour, Schreck’s role is played by Cassie Beck, whose credits include the film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “The Humans” on Broadway. While Beck performs the majority of the show, some diversion and comic relief is provided by Mike Iveson, reprising his Broadway role as a ubiquitous Legionnaire and, later, a real-life friend of Schreck.

For those who may be intimidated by the subject matter, one does not have to be a lawyer or U.S. history buff to understand and appreciate the content. While Schreck may know every detail of the Constitution and its amendments, her goal is to demonstrate how this document affects the people it was designed to protect.

She does this in a series of heart-wrenching stories of abuse suffered by three generations of Schreck’s female ancestors, in addition to the tragic account of a woman whose abusive husband kidnapped and killed her three children after the law failed to protect them. Hearing these poignant accounts, one doesn’t have to be a constitutional scholar to understand the “equal protection” promised in the 14th Amendment is not always equally applied, especially for women and people of color.

Equally compelling are recordings of actual Supreme Court hearings, where the male justices struggle to discuss female birth control and debate whether the word “shall” means the police “must” protect a woman from a violent spouse. (They decided it did not.)

In the style of other vignette-based plays such as Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” and Nora Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” this show intersperses its more horrifying tales with hilarious renditions of Schreck’s more light-hearted experiences. To her credit, Beck’s comedic skills are equal to her dramatic talent.

One of the highlights of the show comes at the end, when Beck brought California high school student Emilyn Toffler (who alternates the role with Jocelyn Shek) onstage to debate whether the U.S. Constitution should be kept or abolished. While acknowledging the inequities that exist today, Toffler, who argues to keep the Constitution, has the optimism and energy to make us believe in the possibility of true equality and justice for all.

Audience members must show proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test results) to enter the Fisher Theatre. Masks must be worn at all times inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status. Click here for more information about current Covid-19 protocols for all Broadway in Detroit events.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs through Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $25. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com, call 1-800-982-2787 or visit www.broadwayindetroit.com.