JCRC/AJC President Seth Gould, Cindy Hughey, Miriam Starkman, Tilly Shemer and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit CEO Steven Ingber. (JCRC/AJC)

In mid-November, the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC) had the opportunity to host its annual Media Luncheon after one year off due to the pandemic. During the program, which took place at the Detroit Athletic Club, several dozen members of Metro Detroit’s print, broadcast and online news outlets heard from the executive directors of Michigan’s Hillels as they described Jewish life on their campuses, as well as what the students are experiencing. 

University of Michigan Hillel’s Tilly Shemer, Metro Detroit Hillel’s Miriam Starkman and Michigan State University and Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan’s Cindy Hughey each discussed their different perspectives, making local media aware of both the successes and difficulties students have been faced with over the last several years.  

From WDIV-TV: Devin Scillian, Ro Coppola, Kim Voet-Potter, Bob Ellis and Jason Laverty. JCRC/AJC
Attendees hear from panelists. JCRC/AJC
JN Staff

