It takes a team effort to win a high school team state championship in tennis.

The Birmingham Groves boys tennis team lived up to that statement at the Division 2 state tournament this fall at Hope College.

“We had awesome balance. Quality singles and doubles players. Normally a team is weighted one way or the other,” said Groves coach Dave Farmer.

Groves singles players scored 14 points at the state tournament. Groves doubles players scored 13 points.

Those 27 points were just enough for the Falcons to edge runner-up Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, the two-time defending state champion, which had 26 points, and give Groves its first team state championship.

Groves came close to winning a team state championship in 2017 and 2018, finishing second both years.

Nine of the 12 players who filled out Groves’ lineup in this year’s state tournament are Jewish, including all four singles players.

Freshman Michael Liss won a state championship at No. 3 singles and later was named All-State by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Junior Nolen Kovan (No. 1 singles) and senior RJ Carrel (No. 2 singles) also were named All-State. They were two of Groves’ three team captains.

Kovan was a state finalist and Carrel was a state semifinalist.

Sophomore Jake Rosenwasser (No. 4 singles) was a state quarterfinalist.

Senior Gabe Klein and junior Drew Weitzman were state finalists at No. 4 doubles.

The other three Jewish players in Groves’ state tournament lineup each made up one-half of a doubles team.

Senior Mitchell Greenberger teamed with senior Dylan Brown at No. 1 doubles. They were state quarterfinalists and All-State selections.

Junior Dylan Wolf teamed with senior Alexandras Abarius at No. 2 doubles. They were state finalists even though they weren’t seeded in the tournament.

Senior Logan Edelheit teamed with senior Marc Canellas at No. 3 doubles. They were state semifinalists.

This was a battle-tested Groves team that went to the state tournament.

“We were fortunate to have a lot of juniors and seniors who already had state tournament experience,” Farmer said. “It was a good group of guys. Good tennis players and good people.

“There also was a good group of parents. I haven’t had one issue with parents in my 11 years as the (Groves boys tennis) coach.”

Not many freshmen win a flight championship at a high school state tennis tournament. Liss broke that mold.

“It’s tough to win a state championship in singles or doubles no matter what grade you’re in,” Farmer said.

“I was a little concerned during the regular season because Michael wasn’t being challenged much by his opponents, but he had some quality opponents toward the end of the regular season and that sharpened him up for state.”

Liss said he enjoyed his first season on the Groves boys tennis team.

“I loved hanging out with my teammates and watching them play,” the 14-year-old said.

Groves qualified for the state tournament by winning a regional tournament that it hosted. All four singles players and Greenberg/Brown won regional titles.

Wolf/Abarius, Edelheit/Canellas and Klein/Weitzman were regional finalists.

