Threats of violence to schools continue to put Oakland County law enforcement and school officials on high alert and parents on edge. The latest: Early Monday morning Dec. 13, West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield Middle School and the Transition Center went into lockdown after threats on social media surfaced on platforms like Instagram. No one was permitted to enter or exit the buildings.

According to West Bloomfield Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson, police were notified of the threat around 7:40 a.m. Monday by district administrators who had become aware of a post circulating on social media that said, “Warning: I’m coming to shoot up West Bloomfield tomorrow. I’m coming for Oakside and some more schools.”

In a statement released by West Bloomfield Schools to district families, the district urged: “Please do not come and pick up your children as they will not be released from school until the threat is cleared. West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed toward West Bloomfield. We will not be passing classes or allowing students in or out of the building until we get further updates from WBPD.”

The statement continued that school would be canceled “in abundance of caution” for Roosevelt, Scotch and Gretchko elementary schools. Doherty and Shieko, whose students were arriving to school at the time of the reported threat, went into lockdown once students were in school, where no one was to be permitted into or out of the building for any reason. All preschools in the district that had yet to begin were closed that day by 8:30 a.m.

Since the fatal Nov. 30 Oxford High School mass shooting, over a dozen people, some minors, have been charged in Metro Detroit in connection to school threats or bringing weapons to school. The common charge after a threat is “false report or threat of terrorism” and carries a 20-year felony.

School officials in Oakland County are urging students to use Michigan’s OK2SAY initiative to confidentially report potential harm or criminal activities aimed at students, teachers, staff or other school employees. Tips go to schools, local law enforcement agencies, community mental health agencies or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Dec. 9, the Bloomfield Township Police Department received an OK2SAY tip regarding a threat to the high school that included the name of a student that allegedly made the threat.

The township’s police department school security officer and school liaison officer launched an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old Bloomfield Hills High School student. No weapons were found during a search of the student’s home. On Dec. 10, the student was arraigned on the charge of threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property. The charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

Noah Arbit, 26, a West Bloomfield resident running for state representative, said if elected to serve in Lansing, he would work “relentlessly” to secure increased resources dedicated to school safety. Arbit said that lockdown drills and threats of school violence for his generation and beyond have become a way of life and little has been done at governmental levels to create laws that will lessen the threat of gun violence.

“It is unconscionable that this is how the situation has devolved,” Arbit said. “We have been able to protect airports and other public institutions, and schools have not been prioritized.”

Possible False Alarm

On Monday afternoon, West Bloomfield Deputy Chief Curt Lawson said the image of the threat was created on SnapChat, at first in a closed group, and then shared multiple times and spread over Instagram. It is not clear from where the image originated or even if the threatening message was intended for West Bloomfield High School or Oakdale Academy in Waterford or other schools with similar names in another part of the country. Two individuals are currently being investigated and they are both juveniles, Lawson added.

“We don’t know where that threat originated from, and it’s going to be somewhat difficult to find out,” Lawson told the JN. “But we do know someone who shared it within a closed group and that’s how we found two individuals. We will determine if they are going to be prosecuted or not, but we do not believe at this time there is a threat that we know of to West Bloomfield Schools.”

Lawson said West Bloomfield Police will continue to remain a visible presence on school grounds, and his investigation teams will also continue to work with school administrators to identify future potential threats.

As of now, Lawson said more than 30 different cases in Oakland County have been forwarded to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office that involve threats of violence to schools.

Ilanit Atias, whose son attends Seaholm High School in Birmingham, said she has taught him to be in “high-alert mode” while in school and to pay attention to his surroundings when passing in the hall “just in case.”

“I tell him, ‘You can check your phone in class, but when you are walking between classes, be alert,’” said Atias, an Israeli who has lived in the United States for the past two years.

She added that she never thought she would have to utilize her training learned in the Israeli Defense Forces now that she lives in the United States. “I have to take all my soldier skills and teach them to my son, even though we don’t live in the Middle East, and that is just sad. There needs to be a way to allow for the creation of an executive order that expels children or prevents them from ever learning in an in-person classroom setting if there are continued threats that terrorize the lives of our children.”

All West Bloomfield schools will be going virtual and will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 3.

OK2SAY

