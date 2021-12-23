The talks will be held January through June 2022 on the last Tuesday of every month from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.

The Detroit Writing Room and Wayne State University Press have teamed up to offer a virtual 2022 Book Club where members get to meet the authors of the books they read. At each event they’ll enjoy a virtual meet-and-greet with the author, book discussion, reading and Q&A. They’ll also receive promo codes for special book discounts and be entered to win copies of each book.

The talks will be held January through June 2022 on the last Tuesday of every month from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Members will also receive a video recap.

Featured authors include:

• Jan. 25 – Harvey Ovshinsky, Scratching the Surface: Adventures in Storytelling

• Feb. 22 – Jean Alicia Elster, How It Happens

• March 29 – Emita Hill, Northern Harvest: Twenty Michigan Women in Food and Farming

• April 26 – Peter Markus, When Our Fathers Return to Us as Birds, and Cindy Hunter Morgan, Far Company

• May 31 – Frances Kai-Hwa Wang, You Cannot Resist Me When My Hair Is In Braids

• June 28 – W.S. Penn, Raising Bean: Essays on Laughing and Living

When the pandemic began, The Detroit Writing Room shifted to host virtual writing workshops, coaching sessions and more. The virtual book club kicked off in 2021 with top authors and public figures, including former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer, Desiree Cooper, Rochelle Riley and others. Readers from Detroit and across the country joined in for the experience.

Detroit Writing Room founder and CEO Stephanie Steinberg said she’s excited to partner with the Wayne State University Press to continue to uplift local authors and books through the 2022 Book Club.

“The Detroit Writing Room Book Club provides a unique opportunity for readers everywhere to connect with Michigan’s top authors and get to know them on a personal level during meet-and-greets and Q&A sessions,” Steinberg said. “The experience has also brought much joy during the pandemic, as members can safely attend the events from the comfort of their living room.”

A book club membership is $60. Sign up and read more about each author at www.detroitwritingroom.com/2022-book-club.