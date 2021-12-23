Guests at the program, which took place at Sri Sri Radha Gopijana Vallabha Temple in Farmington Hills, enjoyed traditional holiday fare and lit the menorah and diyas, small clay oil lamps lit at festivals, including Diwali.

Moderated by WJBK-TV’s Roop Raj, “An Interfaith Festival of Lights: Coming Together for Chanukah and Diwali” featured a conversation between State Reps. Padma Kuppa (D-41) and Samantha Steckloff (D-37) as they also addressed their experiences and identity as Hindu and Jewish legislators, respectively. Guests at the program, which took place at Sri Sri Radha Gopijana Vallabha Temple in Farmington Hills, enjoyed traditional holiday fare and lit the menorah and diyas, small clay oil lamps lit at festivals, including Diwali.