Guests at the program, which took place at Sri Sri Radha Gopijana Vallabha Temple in Farmington Hills, enjoyed traditional holiday fare and lit the menorah and diyas, small clay oil lamps lit at festivals, including Diwali. 

In December, the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee joined with the Hindu Community Relations Council to host a celebration and discussion exploring the similarities and differences between Chanukah and Diwali. 

Moderated by WJBK-TV’s Roop Raj, “An Interfaith Festival of Lights: Coming Together for Chanukah and Diwali” featured a conversation between State Reps. Padma Kuppa (D-41) and Samantha Steckloff (D-37) as they also addressed their experiences and identity as Hindu and Jewish legislators, respectively. Guests at the program, which took place at Sri Sri Radha Gopijana Vallabha Temple in Farmington Hills, enjoyed traditional holiday fare and lit the menorah and diyas, small clay oil lamps lit at festivals, including Diwali.  

