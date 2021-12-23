Bobby Schostak, an alum and past president of Hillel, and Nancy Schostak, a past Hillel student-teacher and avid volunteer, are the parents of three Hillel alumni, Michael, Jodi and Jeffrey, and the grandparents of five current Hillel students (soon to be six).

Hillel Day School announced its 2022 Dream Maker and Rabbi Jacob E. Segal(z’l) Honorees, Nancy and Robert “Bobby” Schostak, in celebration of their more than 50 years of commitment to the school.

Bobby, an alum and past president of Hillel, and Nancy, a past Hillel student-teacher and avid volunteer, are the parents of three Hillel alumni, Michael, Jodi and Jeffrey, and the grandparents of five current Hillel students (soon to be six) and four grandchildren who attend Jewish day school in Minneapolis.

The Schostak Hillel legacy dates back to 1965, when a young Bobby began third grade, and has continued for every decade since Bobby’s graduation in 1971.

The school has Bobby to thank for its central location that attracts families from almost every corner of Oakland County; families from Detroit, Ann Arbor and Windsor even make the commute. Bobby, an astute strategic thinker and masterful fundraiser, brought these skills to the table when he was president of the Hillel Board of Trustees.

During his leadership, Bobby led a historic $13 million capital campaign to expand and renovate Hillel’s current facility, all within the Shostak Family Campus.

The couple, along with the entire Schostak family, are exemplary role models for their enthusiastic support of Hillel, the larger community, education, Israel and Oakland University, where Bobby is currently the chairman of the Board of Trustees. The Schostak Family Foundation Endowed Fund supports Judaic Studies at OU and its medical school with scholarships. Together, the couple’s impact can also be felt at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

