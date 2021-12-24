The grants were designed to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, with special consideration given to programs that increased women’s economic security, improved mental well-being, or specifically addressed the needs of underserved and/or vulnerable communities.

The Jewish Women’s Foundation of Metro Detroit has completed funding for 2021, awarding more than $70,000 in new grants.

“Women in all stages of life have been impacted by the pandemic, and our 2021 grants address that directly,” said Debra Singer, JWF Chair.

Through collective philanthropy, JWF Trustees work together to manage their endowment and provide funding that enhances the lives of Jewish women and girls.

“Our trustees are actively engaged in all stages of the grantmaking process, from reviewing proposals to leading site visits to voting on the grant awards and allocations,” said Mara Moss, JWF Associate Chair.

Since 2000, the JWF has awarded more than $4 million in grants and special allocations for projects in Michigan and Israel. The JWF empowers women as leaders, advocates and philanthropists.

Those receiving grants were:

• Ahavas Chessed Bikur Cholim: $15,000 for a maternal wellness initiative to support Orthodox women through the peripartum period.

• Flint Jewish Federation: $11,800 to address the traumatic impact of COVID-19 on isolated older adults.

• Hebrew Free Loan Association: $5,000 for 2021-2022 HFL In-Vitro-Fertility-Adoption Loan marketing and outreach.

• Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue: $20,000 to create an inclusive space focused on Jewish children and families in the city of Detroit.

• Jewish Family Service: $20,000 to address eating disorders within the Jewish community.