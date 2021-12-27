Despite the cold, pouring rain, over 110 cars enthusiastically pulled into the parking lot of Adat Shalom Synagogue.

The community came together at Adat Shalom Synagogue on Sunday, Dec. 5, for an outdoor Chanukah celebration. Despite the cold, pouring rain, over 110 cars enthusiastically pulled into the parking lot. Pizzas and donuts were delivered car to car while an exciting fire performance by Detroit Circus and the music of DJ Phreddy were enjoyed by all. Everyone then gathered to dance and sing as Hazzan Daniel Gross, Rabbi Dan Horwitz, Howie Lupovitch, Rebecca Tron and Gavri Yares entertained with festive Chanukah songs. Event chair Jaron Friedman shared, “This event was the perfect thing that people needed coming together as a Jewish community to shine light in a time of darkness and uncertainty.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined representatives from each of the partner synagogues in lighting the BIG menorah and then was on hand to meet, greet and take pictures. Toys were collected by Bottomless Toy Chest, a nonprofit organization devoted to delivering empowering toys, craft projects, and interactive activities to hospitalized pediatric oncology patients.

It was a great event, the first of what we plan to be an annual tradition. We hope to see you next year!

Partners: Adat Shalom Synagogue, Adat Shalom Men’s Club, Sisterhood of Adat Shalom, Tamarack Camps, Camp Ramah, Congregation Beth Ahm, Congregation Beth Shalom, Congregation B’nai Moshe, Congregation B’nai Israel, Camp Young Judaea Midwest, Hillel Day School of Metro Detroit, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, JCC Day Camp, MCUSY, Willoway Day Camp, Frankel Jewish Academy and other community organizations.