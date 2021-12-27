Families began moving in this month.

Gramercy Ridge, a multi-family housing development composed of 52 ranch-style condominiums, spanning roughly 11 acres in the heart of West Bloomfield, is open for business with its first homeowners moving in the week of Dec. 13.

The development is located at the corner of 14 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road at the location of the former Eagle Elementary School, which was vacant for years.

Development for the project began Spring 2020 and vertical construction began Fall 2020.

The project is actively under construction with 25 residences currently being built, with more in the queue. Project completion is set for 2023.

The condos at Gramercy Ridge are available in two, three and four-bedroom models, as well as loft style plans and customizable options for ranch-styles, second floors and finished basements. Floorplans offer the option of a first-floor owner’s suite.

The square footage of the condos ranges from 1,455-2,375 square feet. Condo units are attached. Pricing ranges from $508K to $622K.

Farmington Hills-based Hunter Pasteur is the master developer. Founded in 1999, Hunter Pasteur is one of the largest homebuilders and residential developers in Southeast Michigan, developing more than 1,500 homes, condos and properties across Metro Detroit.

The interior design of the model was completed by Jackie Schwartz of Home Interior Warehouse.

The three principal owners, Seth Herkowitz, Randy Wertheimer and Howard Gitler, are all Jewish and grew up in the West Bloomfield area.

What sets Gramercy Ridge apart, according to Herkowitz, is how it caters to a large cross-section of the population, from move-down buyers looking to move on from their single-family home that they raised their family in, all the way to younger buyers, with this possibly being their first home purchase.

“We really run an entire spectrum in terms of those that are interested in being at Gramercy Ridge,” Herkowitz says. “Because we know we have a diversity in our buyer base, we wanted to create flexibility in terms of the structural design of the units. Whatever your living needs are, we can tailor a design of our unit to meet how you want to live your life.”

Amenities and features include high-end interior finishes, customizable fixtures, stepped ceilings in foyers and great rooms, ceramic tile in full bathrooms and laundry room, wide plank hardwood flooring in foyer, hallway, kitchen, dining, great and powder rooms, granite or quartz countertops in all bathrooms, two-car garage (front or side per plan), oversized kitchen island with overhang and stainless-steel appliances.

Hunter Pasteur provides a sales representative to personally walk buyers through the process of finding their dream home. The Gramercy Ridge sales center includes a design center, where buyers can visualize and select custom finishes and fixtures for a personalized touch.

Those interested in tours and related enquiries can call 248-305-7100 or email info@hunterpasteurhomes.com. For more information on Gramercy Ridge, visit: www.livegramercyridge.com.