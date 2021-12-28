Robert Rosenthal, who is Jewish, takes pride in bringing his brand to Detroit.

Luxury retailer Xhibition has expanded its business to Downtown Detroit’s Capital Park neighborhood in the historic Farwell Building, 1251 Griswold St. The 4,000-square-foot store will feature women’s and men’s apparel, footwear and home goods.

This is Xhibition’s third brick-and-mortar location, with its first in Cleveland and second in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Since the first store opened in 2014, Xhibition has made a concerted effort to be at the front of the latest trends with the most culturally relevant brands, cult labels and premier designers as a go-to destination for fashion.

“Xhibition was a concept born to address the elevated street market that was emerging, to create a more intimate, boutique-y environment for our consumers and to offer them product that was really hard to find,” says Robert Rosenthal, Xhibition co-founder and owner. “It’s a very tight curated assortment of products from vendors all over the world.”

The brand selection uniquely showcases the intersection between streetwear, sportswear and luxury and includes notable brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Eckhaus Latta, Ganni, Nike, Human Made, Off-White, Rhude, Stone Island, Stüssy, Visvim and more.

Rosenthal believes businesses that build relationships and support community initiatives will thrive in the future.

Xhibition engages with its community through its philanthropic initiative, X COMMUNITY WORKS. This platform entails the curation of in-store events, business partnerships, educational workshops, association with local institutions and selected charitable causes. Plans are already underway to launch X COMMUNITY WORKS in Detroit, where the hope is to contribute to the success and prosperity of the city.

“The community aspect of our business is really important to us,” Rosenthal says. “And X COMMUNITY WORKS is the arm of our business that really supports the underserved in the community.”

Rosenthal says choosing Detroit as Xhibition’s new location was easy.

“Detroit felt very familiar to us. We’re Midwesterners, and I think Detroit and Cleveland share a lot of very similar attributes,” Rosenthal says. “We’ve wanted to have a store in Detroit, and I can tell you that Detroit to me is the happiest city I’ve ever been in. We’ve been so warmly received by the community; it really feels like there’s an incredible energy and a spirit that people want to see Downtown be successful.

“I travel a lot, and I feel an energy in Downtown Detroit that I don’t feel in other cities right now,” he added. “It feels comfortable for us. We are thrilled to be here, and we really plan on digging deep roots in the Detroit marketplace. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Rosenthal, who is Jewish, takes pride in bringing his brand to Detroit.

“I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage,” he says. “I think a lot of the things I’ve learned, Jewish values, we try to bring into our business on a daily basis.”