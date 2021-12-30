As with every year, although we faced difficult challenges, we also found a lot to celebrate.

As the clock ticks toward 2022, we look back at the year that was. 2021 might be remembered for an attempted coup on our government, the continuing COVID pandemic and the challenges it presents, or the year one of Jewish Detroit’s own was taken prisoner halfway across the world.

It might also be remembered for the way the community came together to meet every challenge and support each other in times of tragedy and triumph.

Newsmaker of the Year: Danny Fenster

Huntington Woods journalist Danny Fenster was — without a doubt — this year’s Newsmaker of the Year. From the time he was detained on May 24 at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar until his return home on Nov. 16, Detroit’s Jewish community was galvanized to do all they could to support his family and see that he came home safely.

Fenster, 37, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was one of many journalists who have been detained or imprisoned during the course of their work. According to an annual report compiled by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the number of journalists around the world imprisoned by governments seeking to stifle critical reporting reached its highest level ever in 2021.

For weeks after his arrest, no one heard from Fenster or was able to see him. His family launched a media campaign, going on national networks, determined to keep Danny in the forefront of everyone’s thoughts. A website and Facebook group, “Bring Danny Home,” soon had thousands of members. Hundreds of people bought #BringDannyHome T-shirts and wrote letters to urge government officials to secure Danny’s release.

Authorities refused to disclose the reason behind his arrest.

It was 38 days before his family was finally able to speak to him on the phone as they awaited a hearing in front of the judge while he awaited charges.

During his fourth month in pretrial detainment, at his ninth hearing, he was hit with charges by Myanmar’s junta government under the Unlawful Associations Act, in addition to previous incitement charges. On day 164 of his detainment, Fenster was denied bail. On Nov. 12, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison as well as a $100,000 fine. Detroit’s Jewish community was horrified by the news.

A few days later, on Nov. 15, came the miraculous news from former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who had been visiting the country on a humanitarian mission regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Danny was on his way home. The next day, he returned to his family in Huntington Woods. “Welcome Home, Danny” signs could be seen everywhere around town.

One of the first things Danny said upon his return home was that he will work on keeping the focus on the thousands of Burmese who remain imprisoned on false charges.

According to the United Nations, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained by the military since the takeover and 47 remain in custody, though not all of them have been charged.

As with every year, although we faced difficult challenges, we also found a lot to celebrate.

January

Jan. 6 – U.S. Capital Stormed

Jewish groups spoke out on an extraordinary day that resulted in what once was unthinkable: police spiriting hundreds of lawmakers to safety while marauders roamed and looted the Capitol.

Jan. 22 – Rabbi Rachel Shere Announces Resignation

Rachel Rachel Lawson Shere resigned as rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue after serving more than 16 years to spend more time with her family.

February

Feb. 4. – Yad Ezra’s Lea Luger Announces her Retirement

Lea Luger announced her retirement from Yad Ezra after 28 years as executive director. Her last day was in September.

Feb. 13 – New Jewish Library Opens in Oak Park

The 900-square-foot Detroit Jewish Library, begun by Rabbi Ari Kostelitz of Congregation Dovid ben Nuchim, opens in Oak Park.

March

March 1 – JN Moves to New Offices

The JN moved from Southfield to its new offices at 32255 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 205 Farmington Hills, MI 48334 in the Tri-Atria Building.

March 8 – Jodee Raines New Leader of New Detroit Inc.

Jodee Fishman Raines, after 25 years in philathropy, joins New Detroit Inc. as the organization’s first COO.

March 15 – Jewish War Veterans mark 125th anniversary

Founded on March 15, 1896, the JWV is proud to be recognized as the oldest veterans’ service organization in our nation.

March 25 – Dan Gilbert Announce $500 Million Commitment to Detroit

The Gilbert Family Foundation will contribute $350 million, and the Rocket Community Fund will invest $150 million over the next 10 years to aid Detroit citizens, including low-income homeowners who have property tax debt.

April

April 1 – JN Partners with JSL to Provide Jewish News to Seniors

The staff of the Jewish News began dropping off issues each week at the JSL residences for JSL staff to distribute. Residents can enjoy the JN and keep up with the latest news about the Jewish community at no cost to them.

April 8 – Florine Mark sells Weight Watchers Group

Florine Mark, pioneering Michigan businesswoman, civic volunteer and philanthropist, sold the WW Group, her Weight Watchers franchise in Michigan and Ontario, to parent company WW International.

April 29 – Mount Meron Tragedy in Israel

Donny Morris, the nephew of Rabbi Yechiel Morris of Young Israel of Southfield, was among those lost in the stampede on Lag b’Omer that killed 45 people.

May

May – JN Publisher Emeritus Arthur Horwitz Enters Journalism Hall of Fame

Arthur Horwitz, publisher emeritus and former executive editor of the Detroit Jewish News, has officially been inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. Horwitz was supposed to be inducted in 2020, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID. This year, the ceremony was virtual.

May — Hebrew Free Loan Celebrates 125 years

A humble organization, historically not highly visible in the Detroit Jewish community, Hebrew Free Loan marked its 125th anniversary — a year late, thanks to COVID.

May 6 – Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

Israel was engaged in a fierce battle with Hamas, the militant Islamist terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, for 11 days before a ceasefire was announced.

May 7 – Jewish Federation Announces Steven Ingber as CEO

Ingber served as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer since 2016. He succeeds former CEO Scott Kaufman, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2019 after nine years. Over the past 18 months, Ingber had been Federation’s lead professional, guiding the organization throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging times in the history of the century-old organization.

May 11 – JCC’s “Opening the Door” program Celebrates 25 years

JCC Detroit’s Opening the Doors (OTD) program enables children with diverse learning differences and abilities to participate in inclusive Jewish education with their peers as well as provides disability awareness and resources for families, educators and professionals through development programs, community conferences and a teen leadership program.

May 24 – Detroit-born Journalist Danny Fenster Detained in Myanmar

On his way home for a surprise visit to see family and friends, native Detroiter Danny Fenster, managing editor for Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport and then imprisoned.

May 25 – Dana Nessel and Judge Avern Cohn Honored by JBAM

Jewish Bar Association of Michigan honors Dana Nessel and Judge Avern Cohn with respectively, the first Ruth Bader Ginsberg Champion of Justice Award and the first Lifetime Achievement Award.

June

June – NCJW Celebrates 130th Anniversary

Beginning in 1891, Rabbi Louis Grossman of Temple Beth El called on the women of the community to form a Jewish Women’s Club to “better the conditions of girls, and women, to promote friendly fellowship and mutual helpfulness among Jewish Women of Detroit, to elevate their mental, moral and social status, and to foster cultivating influences of Jewish women.” NCJW|MI has been working to achieve these goals ever since.

June – Federation Raises $38 Million

The Annual Campaign is Federation’s central fundraising vehicle, and it provides for the majority of resources Federation distributes to its partner agencies across the local and international Jewish community. The 2021 Annual Campaign raised a total of $34.2 million. The Andi and Larry Wolfe Challenge Fund raised an additional $3.8 million, for both general and dedicated funding to the community.

June 2 – Israel Forms Coalition Government

Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett announced they formed a rotation coalition government. Bennett became Israeli prime minister replacing Israel’s longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

June 2 — Isaac “Bougie” Herzog becomes Israel’s 11th President

Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Herzog, saying he’s continuing in the “glorious tradition” of his father, the late President Chaim Herzog.

June 6 – Local Rally Against Antisemitism

About 200 people united on a very hot Sunday afternoon to show solidarity against a rising tide of antisemitism. Representatives of a broad spectrum of the Jewish community led a united front against anti-Jewish bigotry and violence that is on the rise as tensions increase in the Middle East.

June 24 – JN launches “Apple Tree” section for Kids

For the first time in its history, the JN launched a pull-out section just for kids.

June 24 – Tower Collapses in Surfside, Florida

The Champlain Towers South building collapse in Miami claimed dozens of lives, many of them members of Surfside’s Orthodox Jewish community.

July

July 8 – IADS Announces Renovation Plans

The Isaac Agee Downtown Synagogue marks 100 years with $4.5 million renovation plan.

July — Technion Names Program for Bill Davidson

Technion University in Israel announced that its MBA program will be renamed the William Davidson Master of Business Administration Program for Davidson, who died in 2009.

August

Aug. 2 – JVS Human Services and Kadima Announce Merger

JVS Human Services and Kadima, both nonprofits that serve vulnerable communities in Metro Detroit, announced they will move forward with a merger expected to be operational in 2022.

Aug. 12 – Birmingham Temple Changes its Name

After nearly 60 years, the Birmingham Temple becomes the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Metro Detroit.

September

Sept. 11 – 20th Anniversary of 9/11

For 81 Metro Detroiters, the memory of Sept. 11, 2001, includes a stop for ice cream in a mall at Alonim Junction in the Jezreel Valley, en route to Migdal HaEmek in the Detroit Partnership region in Israel. They shared their memories with the JN.

Sept. 14 – Anniversary of Abraham Accords

One year has passed since the United States, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the historic Abraham Accords, later to be joined by Morocco and Sudan. This last year has seen a blossoming of bilateral initiatives within the private sector and civil society. The geopolitical and economic benefits will have spillover effects across the region and possibly the world.

Sept. 16 – 35 Israeli Staff members at Camp Tamarack

After Tamarack’s summer 2020 programming was canceled due to COVID-19, Tamarack returned this summer with calculated safety measures in place. While Israeli campers were not able to make it to camp, 35 Israeli staff members, the most ever, brought Israel to life this summer.

Sept. 16 – Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw Co. Prepares to Support Afghan Refugees

As chaos and violence washed over Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County was getting ready to resettle their first Afghan refugees.

Sept. 16 – Local Pilot Flies Evacuees out of Afghanistan

Captain Alexander Kahn of Southfied, son of Holocaust survivors, flew a plane full of Afghan refugees escaping the violence and chaos of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to the U.S. for freedom.

October

Oct. 1 — USS Carl Levin is Christened

The naval destroyer named for the late Sen. Carl Levin was christened Oct. 2 in Maine.

Oct. 7 – Former Temple Beth El Building Gets a Makeover

Midtown Detroit’s Bonstelle Theatre — a performing arts center that was originally the Temple Beth El synagogue — will be restored to its original glory as a home for arts that continues to celebrate Jewish culture.

Oct. 7 – Windsor, Ontario Federation/JCC Gets New Leader

New Windsor Federation/JCC Executive Director Dan Brotman brings international experience and optimism to the position.

Oct. 12 – Gilbert Family Foundation Announces Plan to Restore Detroit HBCU

The Gilbert Family Foundation, Target and the city of Detroit announced a new Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and higher education program, resurrecting Detroit’s formerly closed Lewis College of Business.

Oct. 14 – OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz Donates $1 Million

Oakland University received a $1 million gift from President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz to support scholarships for academically exceptional high school graduates.

Oct. 24 — Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Annual Dinner

More than 2,000 people came to the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center for an inspiring and heartwarming evening highlighting the special place the children of the Yeshiva occupy in the hearts and minds of our community. GM CEO Mary Barra was honored for Outstanding Leadership; Mark Davidoff received the Guardian Award. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was the guest speaker.

Oct. 24 — New Israeli Consul General visits Detroit

Yinam Cohen, the New Israeli Consul General, attended the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner and sat down for an interview with the JN.

November

Nov. 5 – Judge Cohn Releases New Book

Retired U.S. Judge Avern Cohn releases his book, Thinking About ‘the Other Fella,’ part biography and part anthology, co-written by Jack Lessenberry and Elizabeth Zerwekh.

Nov. 11 — Rabbi Michael Moskowitz Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Rabbi Michael Moskowitz celebrated 25 years at Temple Shir Shalom, which he helped grow from 500 families when he arrived to more than 900 families today.

Nov. 14 – Nancy Grosfeld Honored by HMC

Nancy Grosfeld was honored by the Holocaust Memorial Center for her committment to advancing Holocaust education in Michigan.

Nov. 16 — Danny Fenster Returns Home

Just days after the military junta of Myanmar sentenced him to 11 years of hard labor for visa breaches, unlawful association with an illegal group and spreading false news, the managing editor of the independent online publication Frontier Myanmar and Huntington Woods native was back on American soil.

Nov. 28 – In-Person “Menorah in the D” Returns to Detroit

Danny Fenster lights the first candle.

Nov. 28 – JN Chanukah Art Contest

Emily Miller wins the JN’s annual contest.

Nov. 30 – Shooting at Oxford High School

The Detroit Jewish community lends prayers and support to the Oxford community after a disturbed teenaged boy opened fire at Oxford High School in Oakland County, killing four teenagers and wounding seven others, including one teacher.

November – WDIV-TV General Manager Marla Drutz Retires

WDIV-TV General Manager Marla Drutz retired after 40 years in television where she was at the epicenter of fast-paced, high-intensity TV news operations at stations in Cleveland and Detroit.

December

December – Gilda Jacobs Retires from the Michigan League for Public Policy

The Michigan League for Public Policy President and CEO Gilda Z. Jacobs retired after 11 years with the organization and four decades of public service

December – Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue celebrates Centennial

An anticipated grand reopening of the renovated building by Chanukah 2022 will conclude the year-long centennial celebration.

Compiled by Detroit Jewish News Archivist Mike Smith, Digital Editor Nathan Vicar and Director of Editorial Jackie Headapohl.