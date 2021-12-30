Here are some of the noteworthy names who left the Earth this past year.

We said goodbye to so many wonderful people in 2021. Here are some of the noteworthy names who left the Earth this past year. May their memories be for a blessing.

January

Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate who became a Republican kingmaker, died at age 87.

Quintessential volunteer Micki Grossman died while packing boxes of food at Temple Shir Shalom at age 86.

February

Dr. Robert E. “Bob” Matthews, of Farmington Hills, famous for his sports memorabilia collection, died Feb. 2, 2021, at age 85.

March

Longtime Michigan Attorney General and friend to Michigan Jews, Frank Kelly died at age 96.

April

Matt Prentice, renowned local chef and restaurant entrepreneur who catered extensively to the Jewish community, died at age 62.

Longtime executive director of Hebrew Free Loan and community volunteer Ruth Miller Marcus died at age 72.

Holocaust survivor and artist Thomas Fox died at age 89.

Dorothy Gerson, a community activist and sister to the late Bill Davidson, died just shy of her 100th birthday.

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died at age 93.

Art aficionado and Michigan State University supporter Eli Broad died at age 87.

May

Michigan theater pioneer Joseph Z. Nederlander died at age 93.

Beloved doctor and Jewish Federation William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dr. Dan G. Guyer passed away at age 74.

Educator and former JCC director Allan “Geli” Gelfond died at age 85.

June

Local community leader and philanthropist Alene Landau passed away at age 92.

Philanthropist Marcia Applebaum died at age 81.

Prominent lawyer A. Robert Zeff died at age 87.

Israeli space pioneer and hero Aby Har-Even passed at age 84.

July

Longtime Michigan Sen. Carl Levin passed away at age 87.

Beloved JN columnist Danny Raskin died at age 103.

Comedian Jackie Mason passed away at age 93.

Locally renowned auto dealership owner Marvin Tamaroff died at age 95.

Community leader Graham Orley died at age 96.

August

Local noted businessman Bernie Moray passed away on his 100th birthday.

Survivor and Holocaust Memorial Center docent Etka Goldenberg passed away at age 95.

September

Martin L. Fried, musician who toured with the Beatles as well as a Detroit bankruptcy lawyer, died at age 77.

Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame bowler Phil Horowitz died at age 82.

October

Local motorsports legend Richard Maskin died at age 74.

Prominent physician and WSU professor Dr. Allen Silbergleit died at age 92.

Prominent University of Michigan professor of engineering Pinhas Barak passed away at age 86.

November

Theater legend Stephen Sondheim died at age 91.

Michael Greenspan, who popularized indoor tennis in Detroit, died at age 89.

Local businessman and Jewish community supporter Myron L. “Mynie” Milgrom died at age 94.

December

Holocaust survivor and local businessman Zoltan “Zoli” Rubin died at age 103½.

David Magidson, artistic director of the Jewish Ensemble Theater and the founder/creator of the Lenore Marwil JCC Jewish Film Festival, died at age 80.