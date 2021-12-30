Danny Raskin
We said goodbye to so many wonderful people in 2021. Here are some of the noteworthy names who left the Earth this past year. May their memories be for a blessing.  

January

Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate who became a Republican kingmaker, died at age 87.

Sheldon Adelson
Sheldon Adelson listens to President Donald Trump address the Israeli American Council National Summit 2019 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., Dec. 7, 2019. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images via JTA

Quintessential volunteer Micki Grossman died while packing boxes of food at Temple Shir Shalom at age 86. 

Micki Grossman
Micki Grossman

February

Dr. Robert E. “Bob” Matthews, of Farmington Hills, famous for his sports memorabilia collection, died Feb. 2, 2021, at age 85.

Bob Matthews
Bob Matthews Facebook/Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation

March

Longtime Michigan Attorney General and friend to Michigan Jews, Frank Kelly died at age 96.

Frank Kelley
Frank Kelley Wikimedia Commons

April

Matt Prentice, renowned local chef and restaurant entrepreneur who catered extensively to the Jewish community, died at age 62.

Three Cats owner Matt Prentice
Matt Prentice

Longtime executive director of Hebrew Free Loan and community volunteer Ruth Miller Marcus died at age 72. 

Ruth Miller Marcus
Ruth Miller Marcus

Holocaust survivor and artist Thomas Fox died at age 89.

Thomas Fox
Thomas Fox

Dorothy Gerson, a community activist and sister to the late Bill Davidson, died just shy of her 100th birthday.

Dorothy Gerson
Dorothy Gerson Nathan Vicar | Detroit Jewish News

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died at age 93.

Walter Mondale
Walter Mondale

Art aficionado and Michigan State University supporter Eli Broad died at age 87.

Eli Broad in 2008
Eli Broad in 2008. Jeremiah Garcia via Wikimedia

May 

Michigan theater pioneer Joseph Z. Nederlander died at age 93.

Joseph Nederlander
Joseph Nederlander

Beloved doctor and Jewish Federation William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dr. Dan G. Guyer passed away at age 74. 

Dr. Dan Guyer
Dr. Dan Guyer

Educator and former JCC director Allan “Geli” Gelfond died at age 85. 

Allan "Geli" Gelfond
Allan “Geli” Gelfond

June

Local community leader and philanthropist Alene Landau passed away at age 92. 

Alene Landau and her late husband, Graham (left), greet the late author and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.
Alene Landau and her late husband, Graham (left), greet the late author and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Philanthropist Marcia Applebaum died at age 81.

Marcia Applebaum
Marcia Applebaum

Prominent lawyer A. Robert Zeff died at age 87. 

A. Robert Zeff
A. Robert Zeff

Israeli space pioneer and hero Aby Har-Even passed at age 84. 

Aby Har-Even
Aby Har-Even

July

Longtime Michigan Sen. Carl Levin passed away at age 87.

Sen. Carl M. Levin
Sen. Carl M. Levin

Beloved JN columnist Danny Raskin died at age 103.

Danny Raskin
William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History

Comedian Jackie Mason passed away at age 93.

Jackie Mason
Jackie Mason

Locally renowned auto dealership owner Marvin Tamaroff died at age 95.

Marvin M. Tamaroff
Marvin M. Tamaroff

Community leader Graham Orley died at age 96. 

Graham Orley
Graham Orley Nathan Vicar | Detroit Jewish News

August

Local noted businessman Bernie Moray passed away on his 100th birthday. 

Bernie Moray
Bernie Moray

Survivor and Holocaust Memorial Center docent Etka Goldenberg passed away at age 95.

Etka Goldenberg

September

Martin L. Fried, musician who toured with the Beatles as well as a Detroit bankruptcy lawyer, died at age 77. 

Marty Fried
Martin L. Fried

Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame bowler Phil Horowitz died at age 82.

Phil Horowitz, Howard Waxer and Mark Voight at a 2017 event.
Phil Horowitz, Howard Waxer and Mark Voight at a 2017 event. JN File Photo

October

Local motorsports legend Richard Maskin died at age 74. 

Richard Maskin
Richard Maskin

Prominent physician and WSU professor Dr. Allen Silbergleit died at age 92.

Dr. Allen Silbergleit
Dr. Allen Silbergleit

Prominent University of Michigan professor of engineering Pinhas Barak passed away at age 86.

Pinhas Barak
Pinhas Barak

November

Theater legend Stephen Sondheim died at age 91.

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim, songwriter/lyricist, listening to music in the recording control room during the original cast recording of the Broadway musical ‘Into The Woods’, New York, 1987. Oliver Morris/Getty Images via JTA

Michael Greenspan, who popularized indoor tennis in Detroit, died at age 89. 

Michael Greenspan
Michael Greenspan

Local businessman and Jewish community supporter Myron L. “Mynie” Milgrom died at age 94.

Mynie Milgrom
Mynie Milgrom

December

Holocaust survivor and local businessman Zoltan “Zoli” Rubin died at age 103½.

Zoltan Rubin
Zoltan Rubin

David Magidson, artistic director of the Jewish Ensemble Theater and the founder/creator of the Lenore Marwil JCC Jewish Film Festival, died at age 80. 

Dr. David Magidson
Dr. David Magidson

 

