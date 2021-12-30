Her beloved husband of more than 26 years, Michael Layne, says, “Judy lived with ALS for nearly eight years with love, empathy for others, purpose and dignity.”

Judy Fertel Layne, 58, of West Bloomfield, died Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born Jan. 14, 1963, Layne was the beloved daughter of Max and Elaine Fertel. She was the baby sister to Sandi, Howard and David and loved them dearly. She grew up in Oak Park and attended Oak Park High School.

Judy cherished her time at the University of Michigan, where she graduated with a degree in psychology. She earned her J.D. from Wayne State University and then found tremendous meaning in the practice of law.

Judy took great satisfaction in her work at the Troy- based law firm of Dickinson Wright where she served as a partner for more than 25 years, specializing in tax and estate law. Judy, being both whip-smart and deeply empathetic, formed lasting and valued relationships with colleagues and clients. She was grateful for the culture at Dickinson Wright, which facilitated her work, even in illness.

She was a loving mother to Joshua and took pleasure in their conversations about his daily life and their shared focus on social responsibility. She had tremendous pride in Joshua, his accomplishments, and the mensch he’s become. She greatly admired Joshua’s wife, Yui, for her strength, intelligence, and the love she shared with Josh and their baby daughter, Beni. One of Judy’s final joys in life was holding and being a softa (grandmother) to Beni.

Throughout Josh’s school years, it was important to Judy and Michael that Josh and his many friends saw their home as a place where they could always enjoy good food and laughter.

Judy enjoyed a good (off-color) joke and recollections of her brothers’ escapades while growing up on Oak Park Boulevard. She was known to laugh in hysterics — even when telling her own jokes and stories. Judy enjoyed long-lasting and deep bonds with her friends from childhood and college years, as well as colleagues from work. All were present during the challenging progression of ALS.

“She cared much more about the well-being of others than herself,” Michael says. “A big, giving heart. Generous and kind, wickedly smart, and beautiful. And so funny.”

Prior to her ALS diagnosis, Layne was very athletic. When not working, she could be found at the gym or running miles on end. She was a veracious reader and enjoyed intellectual discourse over wine and dinner. Together, Judy and Michael traveled extensively, both in the United States and internationally.

Judy Layne was a fighter for social justice. She was an early, vocal and visible proponent of LGBTQ+ rights and legislation. While dependent on a power chair, she insisted upon participating in Black Lives Matter marches. She cared deeply about equal rights for minorities and the well-being of the underprivileged. She was a proponent for women’s rights.

Active in the community, Judy served on the boards of Gleaners Food Bank, Juvenile Diabetes Association and the Chamber Music Society of Detroit.

“In terms of ALS, Judy was the female Lou Gehrig, who said he was the luckiest man in the world,” says Michael. “Judy never said, ‘Why me?’ She would state that she led a fortunate and full life – referring to her beloved niece, Rachel, who died at age 14 from dysautonomia and to children worldwide who are unloved and hungry.”

There were many wonderful caregivers who helped make Judy’s life manageable in the later stages of ALS. “Judy had such a big heart that she cared for her caregivers, offering them both personal and business advice and support,” says Michael.

“She managed the progression of ALS with dignity, purpose, grace and compassion,” Michael says. “While she was going through this horrendous disease, her empathy for others never ceased.”

Michael, who loved Judy deeply, sums up her legacy: “Strength, generosity, intelligence, beauty, and deep empathy for all sentient beings.”

Judy Fertel Layne was the beloved wife of Michael Layne; dear mother of Joshua (Yui)Layne; loving grandmother of Beni Layne; adoring daughter of Max and Elaine Fertel; sister of Sandi (Dr. Keith) Reich, Dr. Howard (Natalie) Fertel and Dr. David (Jill) Fertel. She’s survived by her father-in-law, Phillip Layne (the late Norma Layne); and sisters-in-law, Renee (Dr. Joel) Stillman, Heidi (Jeffrey) Baill and Mindy (Dr. Joel) Young.

Judy is also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She leaves behind a world of loving family, friends and colleagues who all miss her deeply.

Interment was at Oakview Cemetery.