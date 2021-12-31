David Kramer succeeds Tonya Allen, who resigned last August to take a job out of state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of David Kramer to the Oakland University Board of Trustees.

Kramer said of the appointment, “I am thrilled to join the Board of Trustees of a world-class university situated on a beautiful campus with tremendous students who are supported by best-in-class faculty and staff. I believe that OU’s best days are ahead, and I look forward to helping to move the university forward.”

Kramer, 48, of Bloomfield Hills, is the founding principal of Gemini Risk Partners, an insurance brokerage firm. He previously served as a senior vice president of Oswald Companies and a vice president of Alliant. Prior to entering the insurance industry over 18 years ago, he practiced law at prominent law firms in Washington, D.C., and Detroit.

In addition, Kramer is the president of Hebrew Free Loan of Metropolitan Detroit and a board member with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and the Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

He is also a past recipient of several civic and professional honors, including Crain’s 40 under 40, the Frank A. Wetsman Young Leadership Award from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and the Champion for Children Award from Orchards Children’s Services.

Kramer holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University.

Kramer is appointed for a term that began Dec. 6 and expires Aug. 11, 2024. He succeeds Tonya Allen, who resigned last August to take a job out of state.