Local sommelier and WJCC staff member Michelle Turnbull, center, discusses Tzafona Cellars unique wines while Rabbi Mike Nasielski, left, pours some for the guests.
Local sommelier and WJCC staff member Michelle Turnbull, center, discusses Tzafona Cellars unique wines while Rabbi Mike Nasielski, left, pours some for the guests. (Courtesy of the Windsor JCC)

Local sommelier Michelle Turnbull guided attendees through a sensory journey of wines produced by Tzafona Cellars, Ontario’s only kosher winery, which were paired with gourmet kosher cheeses.

On Dec. 9, the Windsor Jewish Community Center held a wine and cheese event co-hosted by Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, executive director of The Well, and Rabbi Mike Nasielski, the Windsor JCC’s senior Jewish educator.

Local sommelier Michelle Turnbull guided attendees through a sensory journey of wines produced by Tzafona Cellars, Ontario’s only kosher winery, which were paired with gourmet kosher cheeses. The evening was very well attended, with many enthusiastically asking, “When are we doing this again?” 

Rabbi Mike Nasielski, Michelle Turnbull and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh share a laugh during their presentation.
Rabbi Mike Nasielski, Michelle Turnbull and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh share a laugh during their presentation. Courtesy of the Windsor JCC
Guests listening attentively during speeches by Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh and Michelle Turnbull.
Guests listening attentively during speeches by Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh and Michelle Turnbull. Courtesy of the Windsor JCC
Windsor JCC members enjoy wine tastings with cheese pairings.
Windsor JCC members enjoy wine tastings with cheese pairings. Courtesy of the Windsor JCC
Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh speaking at Windsor JCC wine and cheese event.
Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh speaking at Windsor JCC wine and cheese event. Courtesy of the Windsor JCC
Previous articleColumn: When Will We Become an Exemplary Society?
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR