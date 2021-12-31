Local sommelier Michelle Turnbull guided attendees through a sensory journey of wines produced by Tzafona Cellars, Ontario’s only kosher winery, which were paired with gourmet kosher cheeses.

On Dec. 9, the Windsor Jewish Community Center held a wine and cheese event co-hosted by Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, executive director of The Well, and Rabbi Mike Nasielski, the Windsor JCC’s senior Jewish educator.

Local sommelier Michelle Turnbull guided attendees through a sensory journey of wines produced by Tzafona Cellars, Ontario’s only kosher winery, which were paired with gourmet kosher cheeses. The evening was very well attended, with many enthusiastically asking, “When are we doing this again?”