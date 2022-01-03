The highlight was the opportunity to actually write with ink on authentic parchment, using goose feather quills.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, children in JEMS (Jewish Education Matters) at The Shul in West Bloomfield explored the importance of the mitzvah of mezuzah. A mezuzah race around The Shul and a visit by Rabbi Levi Kagan, a skilled scribe from Oak Park, brought the lesson to life.

Parents joined the children for the hands-on demo, which focused on the intricacies of writing with a quill on parchment, and the love and care that goes into each letter on every scroll. The demo ended with an energized Q&A session about how long it takes to write a mezuzah and what goes into writing an entire Torah scroll.

The highlight was the opportunity to actually write with ink on authentic parchment, using goose feather quills. What a special experience!