Zachary and Jordan Horowitz of West Bloomfield were excited to write their Hebrew names with ink and a goose feather quill on parchment. (Photo Courtesy of The Shul)

On Sunday, Dec. 12, children in JEMS (Jewish Education Matters) at The Shul in West Bloomfield explored the importance of the mitzvah of mezuzah. A mezuzah race around The Shul and a visit by Rabbi Levi Kagan, a skilled scribe from Oak Park, brought the lesson to life.  

Parents joined the children for the hands-on demo, which focused on the intricacies of writing with a quill on parchment, and the love and care that goes into each letter on every scroll. The demo ended with an energized Q&A session about how long it takes to write a mezuzah and what goes into writing an entire Torah scroll.  

The highlight was the opportunity to actually write with ink on authentic parchment, using goose feather quills. What a special experience! 

Natalie and Nathan Yagudaev of West Bloomfield try their hand at writing like a scribe.
Rabbi Kagan assists Mia Rubinstein of West Bloomfield in using a feather quill and ink to write on parchment.
Rabbi Levi Kagan of Oak Park demonstrates various parchments and styles of writing.
Daniel Ilsar and his dad, Itmar, of West Bloomfield proudly display their parchment.
