National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan operates the Berkley thrift store.

Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest thrift shops in Metro Detroit, will be donating 10 percent of sales this week through Jan. 8 to the Jewish Federation of Louisville (Kentucky) Tornado Relief Fund. The fund is working with the American Red Cross – Kentucky Region to support relief and recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities impacted by the deadly tornadoes in mid-December.

Tornado activity began on the evening of Dec. 10 into the morning of Dec. 11, stretching from northeastern Arkansas into Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The rare December tornadoes left communities across western Kentucky completely devastated. It is likely the worst storm to ever hit the state, with a death toll of 78.

“Our heart goes out to all those that suffered such terrible loss of life and devastation due to the weather and we wanted to start our year by helping the many thousands of victims with our donation as the need is so great,” said Amy Cutler, President of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), a 501c3 volunteer and social justice organization which operates the Berkley store. Council Re|Sale is known for featuring high-end clothing including designer wear, professional attire, shoes, evening wear, home décor, and other treasures.

Council Re|sale opened its doors in 1934 in Detroit. Since its beginning days, all merchandise has been donated by community members and proceeds support NCJW|MI community service projects.

Council Re|Sale is located at 3297 W 12. Mile Road, Berkley. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; donations of clothing (currently not children’s clothing or books) are accepted Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Council Re|Sale go to www.councilresale.net or call 248.548.6664; for more information on National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan go to www.ncjwmi.org.