One doesn’t need to search online to know that society is struggling with relationships. Most of us know this firsthand.

If you do check online, you’ll find ample evidence that this is a worldwide issue, in which marriages are struggling, friendships are strained or broken, and family conflict is on the rise.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that we can make things better, and it begins with healthier communication.

“As a rabbi, it is painful when conflict between family or friends comes to my attention,” said Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad, who will be teaching the class. “What is more frustrating is that all too often, with proper communication, the conflict could have been entirely avoided.”

He added, “While harmful communication can bring destruction and division (death in the power of the tongue), so too, says King Solomon, can it bring healing, profound friendship, and life.

“Please join me as we study the Jewish Secrets to Healthy Communication. Let us begin to solve one of the world’s greatest challenges, one person, one family, one friendship and one community at a time.”

The classes, six Sundays, begin Jan. 16, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, 5595 W. Maple Rd. W. Bloomfield, MI 48322. (Complimentary breakfast served). Class will be streamed on Zoom as well.

Classes also will be conducted for six Tuesdays, starting Jan. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Bais Chabad and on Zoom.

Cost is $80, including textbook. Scholarships are available thanks to the Mara Israel Scholarship Fund. All are welcome to try out the first class at no charge.

Reserve to rabbishneur@baischabad.com or at baischabad.com.

Questions? Email or call Rabbi Shneur Silberberg at (248) 855-6170.