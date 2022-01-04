The Fest is an international Jewish climate festival reflecting a cross-collaboration of hundreds of Jewish organizations committed to making climate action a central priority of the Jewish community.

The Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest, a free, (mostly) online, collaborative festival, returns for a second year from Jan. 10-14.

The core planning team includes creators of the 2019 Urgency of Now: Seattle’s Jewish Climate Festival, and leading Jewish organizations Hazon and Dayenu.

The second-annual Fest is a combination of curated virtual MainStage events and a groundswell of community-produced events from Fest partners and experts.

Anchored in the holiday of Tu b’Shevat, the Fest combines theory, practice and action that participants can carry forward into their personal, professional and volunteer lives.

To register and learn more, visit www.jewishclimatefest.org.