Here are three opportunities you need to know about.

Teens: Get your pens (or keyboards) at the ready. With some thought and effort, you can win some cash and great leadership experience for college. Here are three opportunities you need to know about.

Cohn-Haddow Annual Writing Competition

The Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University is holding its seventh annual writing competition for Metro Detroit high school students. Submissions may be essays, short stories, or one or more poems relating to some aspect of Jewish life, culture or history.

The goal of the competition is not only to encourage high school students to think and write on matters of Jewish importance — past, present and future — but also to cultivate fresh perspectives on what are often well-trodden and time-worn conversations, discussions and debates.

Winning entries will be published online by the Cohn-Haddow Center. Deadline for submissions is March 1.

First-place submissions in each category will be awarded a cash prize of $500, with cash prizes of $100 for honorable mentions in each category.

For more information on competition guidelines, rules, suggested themes and where to submit entries, visit judaicstudies.wayne.edu/writingcompetition.

NCJW/MI Jewish Youth Awards

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, an organization guided by Jewish values and dedicated to social justice for women, children and families, will once again continue the tradition of honoring exceptional high school seniors who demonstrate strong leadership within the community.

All Jewish high school seniors are invited to apply. To be eligible, an applicant needs to fulfill the following requirements:

Complete the online information section of the application form at https://ncjwmi.org/jewishyouthawards.

Complete the online leadership section of the form. Identify and describe leadership positions or other involvement in the Jewish and/or secular community during high school.

Upload a typed essay (600-800 words) on the following topic: What experience or person has had the greatest impact on your Jewish identity?

Be available for a personal interview by a panel of judges on Sunday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at the NCJW | MI Office in Southfield.

at 10 a.m. at the NCJW | MI Office in Southfield. All application materials must be submitted on or before Feb. 22.

Awards totaling $6,000 will be distributed to the finalists as follows: 1st place: $2,500; 2nd place: $1,500; 3rd place: $1,000; and four honorable mentions: $250 each. Finalists will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony Wednesday, May 11.



Teen Israel Leadership Institute

Applications are due Feb. 4 for the Center for Israel Education’s (CIE) next virtual Teen Israel Leadership Institute (TILI), to be held from noon to 3 p.m. ET on consecutive Sundays, Feb. 20 and 27.

TILI’s interactive presentations not only enhance ninth- to 12th-graders’ understanding of Israel, its complexity and its role in Jewish identity, but also provide skills for sharing that knowledge. Learning with and from peers, college students, communal professionals and CIE’s own experts, teens make valuable friendships and gain important critical thinking abilities they can apply across future endeavors.

Hundreds of high school students have attended the intensive teen institute since spring 2018, joining more than 3,000 teens who have participated in online CIE programs in 2021 alone.

Among other topics, TILI sessions will address:

Zionist and Israeli culture and politics through music.

Israel’s Jewish and democratic origins.

Identity and religion in Israeli society.

The process of state building for decades before independence.

Arab-Israeli relations and negotiations.

Being a critical consumer of media.

Israel on campus.

Teens across the Jewish spectrum with any level of knowledge and perspective on Israel are welcome, but the most successful attendees are willing to engage with their peers and bring an open mind. The teen institute connects them with content and context to build their individual capacities to learn, own and be a part of Israel’s story.

The registration fee for the institute is $54, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Access the application at israeled.org/teens, where you’ll find more information, including testimonials from participants and insights from CIE’s director of teen initiatives, Michele Freesman-Levenson, on the benefits of the program.