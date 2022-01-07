Over the years, Dr. Jeff London’s practice evolved to focus on evaluation and medication management, mostly with children and adolescents.

A good friend of mine suggested that I write about what I recall most vividly from my 40 years of practicing psychiatry. (Please notice that I said practicing and not mastering.) I decided to retire two years ago, just before COVID hit. It seemed like the right time for me to retire while I still was enjoying my interactions with my patients and their families. I suggested to a colleague that I was trying to go out like Barry Sanders, at the top of my game. He laughed and suggested that if that were my plan, perhaps I should have hung up my cleats 10 years ago! (I think he was kidding.)

Over the years, my practice evolved to focus on evaluation and medication management, mostly with children and adolescents. I saw many patients from childhood into adulthood. Some I only saw once because they or their parents didn’t choose to return. The recent events in Oxford are a sobering reminder, however, of how important even one contact with a mental health professional can be.

Looking Back

What do I miss the most? I miss the warm feeling that comes from helping people. Making my living trying to improve the lives of others was a blessing. I also miss meeting new people and hearing their stories. I miss the challenge of figuring out what was important and developing a treatment plan with my patients and their families. I miss my relationships with my colleagues, psychiatrists, therapists and secretaries.

What do I not miss? Paperwork … fighting with insurance companies … conflicts with patients … missed appointments … calling in prescriptions … problems that seemed insolvable (although I was often surprised by how much people benefitted from having someone hear them out and validate their feelings, even if I didn’t have an easy answer!)

I developed my own style, what I called my “Socratic method.” Why are you really here? Why now? What help do you think you need? What do you think that I have on my metaphorical shelf that may be helpful to you? Can we work together to find out what you really need?

I borrowed from Socrates’ famous “Know thyself” and the Serenity Prayer: You may not always be able to change yourself or accept yourself, but you can always try to know yourself better. And if I encourage your attempt to deepen your self-awareness, it usually makes it easier to change what you can and to accept what you can’t.

I learned a lot from coping with my own problems. I saw a few therapists from time to time, some who helped and some who didn’t, and I learned from those experiences.

Learning from Patients

When I think about it, I did an awful lot of borrowing from others. Psychiatry is a lot like writing; stealing ideas from others is often the best way to find your own style. And I not only learned from national experts, I learned from my colleagues and, most of all, from my patients. A few examples come to mind. (Names and details have been altered.)

Kathy presented with severe IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and intense anxiety. Her anxiety lessened, helped by cognitive therapy and Zoloft, but she continued to feel ruled by her bowel symptoms. Eventually, with a lot of help, she was brave enough to say to me and herself: “I’m tired of missing out on trips and family outings; even if I have to make three bathroom stops along the way, it’s better than sitting at home feeling sorry for myself.”

Jake was a kid who never quite fit in at school. I treated him for ADHD with clear improvement, but he was still struggling academically and socially, despite counseling and medication. He was well-intentioned, but continued to get in trouble for his impulsive behavior. I worried about what would happen to Jake as he got older.

I followed him through his high school years and once he started working at a local pizza place, I began to see a different side of him. Unlike at school, he showed a real aptitude for learning at work and was game to try everything from cleaning the floors to serving and even cooking.

Once he graduated from high school (by the skin of his teeth), he briefly tried community college without much success. Instead, he began to work in the kitchen at the schools he had previously attended. Once again, his work ethic and positive attitude led to success and advancement. He continued to take his ADHD meds, which helped with his attention span and, when I retired, he had advanced to the position of head chef in the kitchen of a local high school.

Jake and others taught me not to give up on people too early.

Joyce came to see me after she had almost flunked out of medical school. She was distraught and discouraged. A careful evaluation by myself and a colleague showed symptoms consistent with ADHD-inattentive type and, once I started her on stimulant medication, Joyce was suddenly solidly in the middle of her class. She is now a successful doctor with a better understanding of herself and her patients.

There are so many other patients whom I have helped along the way with symptoms of depression, anxiety, ADHD and family and school issues. But it’s interesting that the ones who most readily come to mind are those with whom I struggled at first, those whom I saw as unreachable or stuck.

I learned that sometimes I was truly the one who felt stuck. And this taught me to hear the voice in my head not as a defeat, but as a sign that I needed to take a step back and try to reach the patient in a different way, to slow down and redefine our goals.

That doesn’t mean I was always successful or helpful. But this reminded me to sometimes question my assumptions and to search for an authentic encounter, to try to meet people where they were. While many people may not have seemed ready to work on their presenting issues, they needed first to feel safe enough to risk trusting another person to help them look beneath the surface.

A Final Memory

About 20 years into my practice, I received a letter from a former patient whom I had seen when he was a teenager. He told me in his letter that he had seriously contemplated taking his own life at the time he was in my care. He had even gone as far as to obtain a gun. He had never shared that with me at the time, even though I had asked him directly about any suicidal thoughts or behavior. He went on to say that his relationship with me and his therapist had been vital in helping him choose to keep living. He subsequently went to college and was now working in the mental health field in another state. He wrote that he had wanted to encourage me by letting me know that I had made a difference for him and, he was certain, for others, in case I sometimes felt unsure. I still have his letter.

The thought that one never knows the effect you might have in each encounter has helped me through the ups and downs of 40 years of practice. It was also a wonderful life lesson.

As we all struggle to deal with COVID and the aftermath of the school violence in Oxford and elsewhere, we search for hope and the strength to carry on. As I look back on my practice, I realize that a subtle shift in thinking can often be the source of that hope. It must be tied to a valid reason to believe in ourselves, often borne of finding our hidden strengths and supports, which can lead to finding the courage to accept our problems and face our fears.

I have tried to be part of the village. I have tried to find the goodness in others and myself. And when all else fails, I think back to Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. It turns out we mostly have the ability to get ourselves back to Kansas. We may think we need a balloon ride with a wizard. But we often just need a connection with another person to find our own way back home.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.