One of Steven Ingber’s highest priorities as Federation’s CEO is to bring Jewish experiences and connection into the lives of more of our community members.

Describing the meaning of community, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks wrote: “It is where I am valued simply for who I am, how I live and what I give to others. It is the place where they know my name.”

“Community,” Rabbi Sacks wrote, is “the place where we know we’re not alone.”

I don’t know a better definition, nor one more relevant.

Today, as we face the latest wave of the global pandemic, thousands of individuals in our local Jewish community remain vulnerable to social isolation, along with the loneliness, anxiety and depression that often come with it.

Fortunately, we live in one of the most caring and close-knit Jewish communities to be found anywhere. There are scores of incredible organizations working to enrich the lives of Jewish individuals of every age and interest, as well as a range of congregations welcoming those seeking spiritual and social interaction and growth.

There are some, however, who remain outside our warm community “tent.” Some may have simply lost connection over time, while others, perhaps, have never been asked.

One of my highest priorities as Federation’s CEO is to bring Jewish experiences and connection into the lives of more of our community members. We do this every day through our support for Jewish schools, camps and other organizations that foster Jewish life — from BBYO and Hillels on Campus to the JCC and Jewish Senior Life, among others. It’s also the goal of our ever-expanding roster of Federation programs, which deliver Jewish content based on interests, stage of life, profession and almost every other category.

Alongside our efforts to raise and distribute the resources necessary to take care of needs across the community, we also work to build a caring and inclusive Jewish home for everyone. If even a single Jewish individual feels alienated, alone or in need of support, our work is incomplete.

We can all play a part in this effort. I would encourage you to reach out to anyone who might need assistance, connection or even a moment of simple friendship. Remember that this is a time when chesed, the Jewish concept of kindness and compassion, is the most important thing you can share. And for anyone needing assistance, you can direct them to JHELP at jhelp.org or 1-833-445-4357.

I’d like to wish you all happiness and health in the coming year, as well as my deep gratitude. The Jewish Federation — and the work we do to take care of those in need and support this amazing community — is possible only through your spirit and generosity. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our Jewish community.

Steven Ingber is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.