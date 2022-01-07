Hughey was one of eight professionals to receive the Richard M. Joel Exemplar of Excellence award.

Hillel International, the largest Jewish campus organization in the world, recognized outstanding Hillel professionals and campus Hillels who are leading the way in creating innovative programming and strengthening campus communities during this challenging time. Among those Hillel recognized this year was Robyn Hughey, associate director of MSU Hillel and the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan (HCAM).

Hillel International named Robyn Hughey a Richard M. Joel Exemplar of Excellence, which honors professionals in various stages of their careers whose remarkable passion and outstanding devotion to the Jewish campus community enrich the lives of Hillel students, ensures that the organization reflects a culture of excellence and sets a standard for all Hillel professionals to emulate. Hughey was one of eight professionals to receive this award.

“Robyn Hughey represents Hillel at its best: uplifting and inspiring students, and building a thriving Jewish student community,” said Hillel International President and CEO Adam Lehman. “Hillel’s mission is more important now than ever, which is why we’re elated to honor leaders, like Robyn, who go above and beyond in bettering the lives of Jewish students and their campus communities.”

The awardees, chosen because of how they symbolize Hillel’s culture of excellence, were honored before a virtual audience of over 1,000 Hillel professionals from around the world as part of Hillel International’s Global Assembly, an annual event that brings leaders together for professional development and networking.

“On behalf of MSU Hillel, the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan, and thousands of Jewish students statewide, I am very proud of Robyn’s success and recognition with this award. She works tirelessly to support Jewish life on campus and greatly impacts the work we do every day,” said MSU Hillel and HCAM Executive Director Cindy Hughey.