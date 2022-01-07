Milton Glaser became the first graphic designer to receive the prestigious National Medal of the Arts, presented to him by President Barak Obama in 2009.

New York City’s School of Visual Arts is currently displaying an exhibition in tribute to Milton Glaser (1929-2020). Glaser was an internationally acclaimed Jewish graphic designer and illustrator and, with partner Seymour Chwast, a co-founder of the Push Pin Design Studios in 1954. He worked there until he passed at age 91.

Glaser’s career is impressive. The son of Hungarian Jewish immigrants, he graduated from Manhattan’s High School of Art and Design, and Cooper Union College in New York City. Glaser also studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Bologna, Italy.

From this point forward, one needs a lengthy scorecard to capture all his work. Glaser designed newspapers, magazines, logos, corporate identity and architectural projects, and co-founded New York Magazine in 1968. He believed that “All the work I do is basically work of persuasion.”

A small sampling indicates the breadth of Glaser’s work. He did designs for PBS’s Mobile Masterpiece Theater, brochures for Steelcase Corporation in Grand Rapids, and packaging for Mattel’s Barbie Dolls and new Hershey candies. He designed more than 400 posters, including the famous psychedelic poster that was included with Bob Dylan’s first “greatest hits” album. And along the way, Glaser designed 10 different type fonts.

Glaser’s most famous design is one that most, if not all of us, will recognize — the

“I ❤️ NY” — famous on coffee mugs, T-shirts and other souvenirs from the Big Apple. It is one of the most imitated designs in history, although Glaser himself did not like the acclaim for this icon.

I was told that Glaser had a direct connection to the JN, so I decided to go into the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History for the story. Along the way, I found two additional connections.

Glaser’s Push Pin group did a complete redesign of the JN in 1997. The JN had doubled in size from 72 pages per week in 1986 to 156 pages by 1996. Then-publisher Arthur Horwitz described the JN as “a house that kept adding new rooms and wings but no longer had a coherent floor plan” (July 18, 2017). So, he hired Push Pin Group, founded by “international icons of design,” to do a complete and radical redesign of the JN, from typefaces to a new logo, from rules for use of white space to content flow. The redesign debuted in September 1997 and was the foundation of the JN layout for many years (it should be noted that, never standing still, the JN has had various redesigns since then).

In the Archive, I found that Glaser had two other direct connections to Detroit. First, there is an interesting sidebar with a Don Cohen article about Bob Dylan in the Sept. 22, 2005, JN. Speaking of his favorite Dylan music, Adat Shalom Rabbi Aaron Bergman revealed that Milton Glaser was his cousin. “Friendly Persuasion” in the Jan. 31, 2003, JN is about “two renowned Jewish artists” displaying their works at Center Galleries in Detroit: Murray Tinkleman and Milton Glaser.

Milton Glaser became the first graphic designer to receive the prestigious National Medal of the Arts, presented to him by President Barak Obama in 2009. A well-deserved honor, indeed, for a great designer.

